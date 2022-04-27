Does Dolly Parton Have More Netflix Movies in the Works?

Dolly Parton is inarguably America’s country music sweetheart; she’s been in the game for 66 years, making hit after hit in the music business. She also made waves in the movie business, making a number of films and documentaries with Netflix. Now, fans are wondering: could we see more of Parton on screen?

In conversation with Larry Ferguson of Mr. Nashville Talks, Parton expressed interest in working with Netflix to create another movie. She worked with the streaming platform in the past, signing a deal in 2018 to produce the series “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings.” The series brought some of her most famous songs to life on screen.

“As a songwriter, I have always enjoyed telling stories through my music,” Parton said in a statement at the time. “I am thrilled to be bringing some of my favorite songs to life with Netflix. We hope our show will inspire and entertain families and folks of all generations.”

What Has Dolly Parton Worked on With Netflix, and What’s Her Next Project?

Recently, she said that the people she worked with at Netflix are “wonderful,” and that they always do their best to stay true to her vision. In addition, she said, “I’m certain I’ll be doing other things with Netflix through the years.”

In the past, Dolly Parton worked with Warner Bros., producing two NBC specials, ‘Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors” and ‘Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love.” In 2020, she worked with Netflix to produce “Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square,” which was a huge hit during lockdown. Netflix also put out “Here I Am,” a documentary about Parton’s life and career, and Parton also contributed to the “Dumplin'” soundtrack.

As for her next project, she’s currently busy promoting her album “Run, Rose, Run,” which was a collaboration with writer James Patterson. The two co-wrote a novel together of the same name, and the album is complementary to the book.

Parton Talks Writing in a ‘New Way’ on ‘Run, Rose, Run’

Earlier this month, Dolly Parton took to Instagram to share a few words on her process for “Run, Rose, Run.” The album is interesting and fresh, simultaneously feeling like classic Dolly and something altogether new.

“I’ve always been someone who has loved to write,” she began, “and #RunRoseRun allowed me an opportunity to do it in a new way.” She then asks fans if they’d picked up their copy of the book or album yet.

As for me, I’ve listened to and reviewed the album, and it’s a perfect indicator that Dolly Parton’s still got it. She’s as sharp as ever, and her songwriting in a great example of her emotional range. She’s always been tough as nails yet softly romantic, and “Run, Rose, Run” is no different than her other work. Yet, there’s something new about it; it’s as wise as it is fun. There are subtle lessons there, like Dolly is trying to hold our hand and guide us out of a dark place. The songs are about characters in her new novel, but they’re for us, as well.