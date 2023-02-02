Dolly Parton Adds More Sparkle to Her Life with Two New Gold-Certified Singles

Fans know Dolly Parton for many things – her songwriting, her voice, her philanthropy, and her eye-catching fashion sense. Parton has a way of adding a little sparkle and flare to everything she does or wears. Now, her life has a little more shine to it. She recently received two new Gold records from the RIAA.

Dolly received the new plaques along with some kind words recently in Nashville. Mitch Glazier, CEO and chairman of the RIAA, and SVP of artist and industry relations, Jackie Jones, presented Parton with the awards, according to Music Row. She received plaques for “Hard Candy Christmas” and “Faith” with Galantis featuring Mr. Probz.

“Thank you for creating music that continues to inspire generations and cultivates a culture of community,” Glazier told Dolly Parton. “On behalf of the RIAA, it’s incredible to be able to personally congratulate you, Dolly!”

“Well, this is a great day and these will sure look pretty in my music room,” Dolly Parton said of the Gold records. “Of course, I owe a lot to my manager Danny and our whole crew here for moments like this,” she added.

“Hard Candy Christmas” and “Faith”

These songs are from very different times in Dolly Parton’s career. So, it is interesting to see them reach Gold status at the same time.

Carol Hall penned “Hard Candy Christmas” for the musical The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. During the film, the ladies in the brothel sing the song as they prepare to leave. Dolly recorded the song for the soundtrack of the film adaptation and released it as a single in 1982. It peaked at number 8 on the country singles chart. While not really a Christmas song, the track does see airplay around the holiday season.

“Faith” is a much more recent recording. For it, Dolly Parton teamed up with Galantis, a Swedish electronic dance duo, and Dutch musician Mr. Probz for the track. They released the song as a single in October of 2019. It was also featured on Galantis’ 2020 album Church. Last year, Dolly Parton featured the song in her greatest hits collection Diamonds & Rhinestones. This was Dolly’s first foray into the world of electronic music.

Dolly Parton’s Collection of Precious Metal

These new Gold records are only the most recent additions to Dolly Parton’s collection of precious metal plaques from the RIAA. Before receiving the new accolades, Dolly held eight Gold-certified albums, four Platinum-certified albums, one multi-Platinum album, four Platinum singles, and three multi-Platinum singles. The new plaques bring her to a total of three Gold-certified singles.

That collection includes the Double-Platinum Once Upon a Christmas album with Kenny Rogers as well as songs like her Platinum-selling classic “I Will Always Love You,” and timeless Double-Platinum singles “Jolene,” and “9 to 5” among others.