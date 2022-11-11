Dolly Parton Admits She’s Still ‘Starstruck’ by These Celebrities

There’s no shortage of celebrities in the world. Thousands upon thousands bear the title, and rightfully so. The list of true icons, on the other hand, is made up of just a few. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is undoubtedly on it, along with Elvis Presley, Beyonce, Clint Eastwood, and Madonna.

The list will vary slightly depending on your definition of “icon,” of course, but there are a few names that, without question, deserve a mention. And among those names is Dolly Parton.

Dolly’s original claim to fame is her contributions to country music, but her stardom stretches far beyond the music industry. In her more than 50 years in the spotlight, Dolly Parton has transcended not only the country genre but music as a whole.

The 3 Musicians That Leave Dolly Weak in the Knees

One of the most recognizable names and faces in the world, Dolly has fans of all shapes and sizes from all walks of life. And though her list of lovable qualities is endless, many adore the country icon for her unfailing honesty and humility.

So even though she’s easily one of the biggest celebrities on earth, it’s not at all surprising that she recently admitted to remaining starstruck by a few of her fellow musicians to this day.

In a recent interview with People, Dolly Parton played a game of One Last Thing, in which she was asked five questions and promised to answer honestly. When asked about the last time she was starstruck, the answer came to the “Jolene” singer easily.

“I’m working on a rock album now,” Parton explained. “And I’ve been talking to Elton John, Mick Jagger, and Debbie Harry. Every time I speak to one of them, it’s just such a thrill.”

Dolly Parton Discusses Her Upcoming Rock Album

Though she’ll always be the Queen of Country, Dolly Parton has big plans to branch out. Specifically, she’s preparing to make her debut in the rock genre. As of this year, she’s officially a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and intends to make her fellow rock stars proud.

Luckily, she has friends like Elton John, Mick Jagger, and Blondie frontwoman Debbie Harry to help her along the way. “I’ve been starstruck a lot lately,” Dolly Parton said. “I’m not sure if you’ve heard, but I’m making a rock album. If I’m gonna be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I’m gonna earn it.”

The upcoming rock album will read “Dolly Parton,” but the music legend is planning to bring plenty of famous friends along for the ride. “I’m gonna have a lot of the rock singers on it,” Parton explained.

She then mentioned the Blondie hit (and one of her favorite songs), “Heart of Glass,” adding that she hopes to feature Debbie Harry on at least one song. “I’m hoping to have Debbie Harry and Pat Benatar sing on it,” she said.