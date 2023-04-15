Dolly Parton Assembled a Stacked Crew of Music Legends for Her Rock Album: Here’s the List So Far

For months, Dolly Parton’s upcoming rock album has been stirring up quite a buzz throughout the music industry. After her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, this iconic singer/songwriter committed to releasing a rock LP. The long-awaited album, titled Rock Star, is projected to be released come Fall 2023.

On a recent appearance on The View, Parton elaborated on her reasoning behind a rock-infused album. “If I’m going to be in the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame, I better do something to earn it,” she explained. “So I’m doing a rock ‘n’ roll album and I’m having a lot of the rock stars that I met that night be on the album with me.”

Parton divulged that she and Sir Paul McCartney had already recorded a duet. She also revealed that a song featuring Stevie Nicks was completed the night before her The View appearance. Back in January, the Fleetwood Mac singer posted a photo of her and the country music legend side by side at a recording studio. The backside of Nicks’ head was in view along with Parton’s signature platinum-blonde hair.

Happy Birthday to my new friend, @DollyParton! Had so much fun singing with you! pic.twitter.com/8Zpg2z6GVv — Stevie Nicks (@StevieNicks) January 20, 2023

Parton confirmed that the upcoming album will also feature contributions from John Fogerty, Pink, and Brandi Carlile. Comprised of rock covers and new music, the collection will also boast Journey’s Steve Perry and Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler as contributors.

Mick Jagger was a no-show for Dolly Parton’s rock album… so far

On The View she excitedly shared her plans for a Rolling Stones hit. She also said that Mick Jagger was invited to take part in the project. However, it will now consist of Pink and Brandi Carlile joining her on their rendition of “Satisfaction”. Pink and Carlile came together to honor Parton at her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony this past fall.

REO Speedwagon’s lead vocalist, Kevin Cronin was also recruited. He recently joined forces with Parton to record a duet version of the classic power ballad “Keep On Loving You”. During his appearance on Yahoo’s ‘Totally ’80s’ podcast in February 2023, he described it as an intense and captivating performance.

In March, Nikki Sixx – the bassist of Motley Crue- announced on Twitter that he was featured in Parton’s rock album. Furthermore, to express her gratitude for a flower arrangement sent by his wife Courtney from Bouquet Box, Parton mailed a thank you note to them both in April 2023.

On April 2023, Motley Crue touring musician John 5 shared his insights with Loudwire. “I am so honored. I got the opportunity to play guitar on one of the songs on the upcoming Dolly Parton album. I‘ve been listening to Dolly ever since I can remember… words cannot describe how exciting this is.”