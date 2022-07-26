Dolly Parton, Billy Strings Among 2022 Bluegrass Awards Nominees

Recently, the International Bluegrass Music Association announced the list of nominees for this year’s awards show. There are several familiar names and Outsider favorites in the long list of nominees. For instance, Billy Strings, Dolly Parton, and Molly Tuttle are all up for multiple awards this year. Additionally, The Del McCoury Band and Tray Wellington are among the nominees. Those who vote on the IBMA Awards have their work cut out for them this year.
This year’s International Bluegrass Music Association Awards will take place on September 29th at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh, NC. That night, Billy Stings – the reigning IBMA Entertainer of the Year – will compete for six awards. Molly Tuttle, who recently released the top-notch album Crooked Tree is up for five awards. Additionally, country music icon Dolly Parton is up for two awards, according to Rolling Stone.
Billy Strings and Molly Tuttle are competing in four categories at this year’s Bluegrass Awards. Both artists are up for Album of the Year, Instrumental Group of the Year, Entertainer of the Year, and Guitar Player of the Year. Tuttle is also up for Female Vocalist of the Year. Additionally, Strings is up for song of the year for “Red Daisy” and Instrumental Recording of the Year for “Ice Bridges.”
Dolly Parton is up for Gospel Recording of the Year and Collaborative Recording of the Year at the Bluegrass Awards. Her rendition of “In the Sweet By and By” with Carl Jackson, Larry Cordle, Bradley Walker, and Jerry Salley landed her in both categories.
2022 International Bluegrass Music Association Awards Nominees
Here is a full list of nominees for this year’s International Bluegrass Music Association Awards including the ones mentioned above.
Entertainer of the Year
- Billy Strings
- The Del McCoury Band
- The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys
- Sister Sadie
- Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Vocal Group of the Year
- Balsam Range
- Blue Highway
- Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
- Del McCoury Band
- Sister Sadie
Instrumental Group of the Year
- Billy Strings
- Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper
- Béla Fleck’s My Bluegrass Heart
- The Travelin’ McCourys
- Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
New Artist of the Year
- Rick Faris
- Fireside Collective
- Laura Orshaw
- Jaelee Roberts
- Tray Wellington
Song of the Year
- “Blink of an Eye,” Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass (Robert Amos)
- “Deep River,” Rick Faris (Rick Faris/Brink Brinkman)
- “I’ll Take the Lonesome Every Time,” Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver (Glen Duncan/Jerry Salley)
- “Red Daisy,” Billy Strings (Jarrod Walker/Christian Ward)
- “Riding the Chief,” Chris Jones & The Night Drivers (Chris Jones/Thomm Jutz)
Album of the Year
- Bluegrass Troubadour – Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass
- Crooked Tree – Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
- My Bluegrass Heart – Béla Fleck
- Never Slow Down – The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys
- Renewal – Billy Strings
Gospel Recording of the Year
- “A Little More Faith in Jesus,” Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
- “He’s Gettin’ Me Ready,” Darin & Brooke Aldridge with The Oak Ridge Boys
- “In the End” Dale Ann Bradley
- “In the Sweet By and By,” Dolly Parton with Carl Jackson, Larry Cordle, Bradley Walker, and Jerry Salley
- “See You on the Other Side,” Rick Faris featuring Sam Bush
- “Traveling the Highway Home,” The Grascals
Instrumental Recording of the Year
- “EMD,” Scott Vestal – Bluegrass 2022
- “Happy Go Lucky,” Doyle Lawson & Alan Bibey
- “Ice Bridges,” Billy Strings
- “Orange Blossom Breakdown,” Mike Compton
- “Vertigo,” Béla Fleck featuring Sam Bush, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer, and Bryan Sutton
Collaborative Recording of the Year
- “Blackbird,” Special Consensus with Amanda Smith, Dale Ann Bradley, Rob Ickes, and Alison Brown
- “East Bound and Down,” The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys featuring Jason Carter & Bronwyn Keith-Hynes
- “Honky Tonk Nights,” Del McCoury Band featuring Vince Gill
- “In the Sweet By and By,” Dolly Parton with Carl Jackson, Larry Cordle, Bradley Walker, and Jerry Salley
- “One By One,” Dale Ann Bradley with Danny Paisley
Male Vocalist of the Year
- Greg Blak
- Rick Faris
- Del McCoury
- Danny Paisley
- Larry Sparks
Female Vocalist of the Year
- Brooke Aldridge
- Dale Ann Bradley
- Sierra Hull
- Molly Tuttle
- Rhonda Vincent
Banjo Player of the Year
- Gena Britt
- Béla Fleck
- Rob McCoury
- Kristin Scott Benson
- Scott Vestal
Bass Player of the Year
- Mike Bub
- Jason Moore
- Missy Raines
- Mark Schatz
- Vickie Vaughn
Fiddle Player of the Year
- Jason Carter
- Michael Cleveland
- Stuart Duncan
- Bronwyn Keith-Hynes
- Deanie Richardson
Resophonic Guitar Player of the Year
- Jerry Douglas
- Andy Hall
- Rob Ickes
- Phil Leadbetter
- Justin Moses
Guitar Player of the Year
- Billy Strings
- Trey Hensley
- Cody Kilby
- Bryan Sutton
- Molly Tuttle
Mandolin Player of the Year
- Alan Bibey
- Jesse Brock
- Sam Bush
- Sierra Hull
- Ronnie McCoury