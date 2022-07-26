Dolly Parton, Billy Strings Among 2022 Bluegrass Awards Nominees

Recently, the International Bluegrass Music Association announced the list of nominees for this year’s awards show. There are several familiar names and Outsider favorites in the long list of nominees. For instance, Billy Strings, Dolly Parton, and Molly Tuttle are all up for multiple awards this year. Additionally, The Del McCoury Band and Tray Wellington are among the nominees. Those who vote on the IBMA Awards have their work cut out for them this year.

This year’s International Bluegrass Music Association Awards will take place on September 29th at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh, NC. That night, Billy Stings – the reigning IBMA Entertainer of the Year – will compete for six awards. Molly Tuttle, who recently released the top-notch album Crooked Tree is up for five awards. Additionally, country music icon Dolly Parton is up for two awards, according to Rolling Stone.

Billy Strings and Molly Tuttle are competing in four categories at this year’s Bluegrass Awards. Both artists are up for Album of the Year, Instrumental Group of the Year, Entertainer of the Year, and Guitar Player of the Year. Tuttle is also up for Female Vocalist of the Year. Additionally, Strings is up for song of the year for “Red Daisy” and Instrumental Recording of the Year for “Ice Bridges.”

Dolly Parton is up for Gospel Recording of the Year and Collaborative Recording of the Year at the Bluegrass Awards. Her rendition of “In the Sweet By and By” with Carl Jackson, Larry Cordle, Bradley Walker, and Jerry Salley landed her in both categories.

2022 International Bluegrass Music Association Awards Nominees

Here is a full list of nominees for this year’s International Bluegrass Music Association Awards including the ones mentioned above.

Entertainer of the Year

Billy Strings

The Del McCoury Band

The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

Sister Sadie

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Vocal Group of the Year

Balsam Range

Blue Highway

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Del McCoury Band

Sister Sadie

Instrumental Group of the Year

Billy Strings

Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

Béla Fleck’s My Bluegrass Heart

The Travelin’ McCourys

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

New Artist of the Year

Rick Faris

Fireside Collective

Laura Orshaw

Jaelee Roberts

Tray Wellington

Song of the Year

“Blink of an Eye,” Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass (Robert Amos)

“Deep River,” Rick Faris (Rick Faris/Brink Brinkman)

“I’ll Take the Lonesome Every Time,” Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver (Glen Duncan/Jerry Salley)

“Red Daisy,” Billy Strings (Jarrod Walker/Christian Ward)

“Riding the Chief,” Chris Jones & The Night Drivers (Chris Jones/Thomm Jutz)

Album of the Year

Bluegrass Troubadour – Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass

Crooked Tree – Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

My Bluegrass Heart – Béla Fleck

Never Slow Down – The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

Renewal – Billy Strings

Gospel Recording of the Year

“A Little More Faith in Jesus,” Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

“He’s Gettin’ Me Ready,” Darin & Brooke Aldridge with The Oak Ridge Boys

“In the End” Dale Ann Bradley

“In the Sweet By and By,” Dolly Parton with Carl Jackson, Larry Cordle, Bradley Walker, and Jerry Salley

“See You on the Other Side,” Rick Faris featuring Sam Bush

“Traveling the Highway Home,” The Grascals

Instrumental Recording of the Year

“EMD,” Scott Vestal – Bluegrass 2022

“Happy Go Lucky,” Doyle Lawson & Alan Bibey

“Ice Bridges,” Billy Strings

“Orange Blossom Breakdown,” Mike Compton

“Vertigo,” Béla Fleck featuring Sam Bush, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer, and Bryan Sutton

Collaborative Recording of the Year

“Blackbird,” Special Consensus with Amanda Smith, Dale Ann Bradley, Rob Ickes, and Alison Brown

“East Bound and Down,” The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys featuring Jason Carter & Bronwyn Keith-Hynes

“Honky Tonk Nights,” Del McCoury Band featuring Vince Gill

“In the Sweet By and By,” Dolly Parton with Carl Jackson, Larry Cordle, Bradley Walker, and Jerry Salley

“One By One,” Dale Ann Bradley with Danny Paisley

Male Vocalist of the Year

Greg Blak

Rick Faris

Del McCoury

Danny Paisley

Larry Sparks

Female Vocalist of the Year

Brooke Aldridge

Dale Ann Bradley

Sierra Hull

Molly Tuttle

Rhonda Vincent

Banjo Player of the Year

Gena Britt

Béla Fleck

Rob McCoury

Kristin Scott Benson

Scott Vestal

Bass Player of the Year

Mike Bub

Jason Moore

Missy Raines

Mark Schatz

Vickie Vaughn

Fiddle Player of the Year

Jason Carter

Michael Cleveland

Stuart Duncan

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes

Deanie Richardson

Resophonic Guitar Player of the Year

Jerry Douglas

Andy Hall

Rob Ickes

Phil Leadbetter

Justin Moses

Guitar Player of the Year

Billy Strings

Trey Hensley

Cody Kilby

Bryan Sutton

Molly Tuttle

Mandolin Player of the Year