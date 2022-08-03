Dolly Parton to Celebrate Imagination Library Milestone in West Virginia

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a program that gifts books to kids around the world. Kids can start getting their books as early as birth and will continue receiving them until they turn five years old. Currently, the program reaches children across the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Ireland. To date, Dolly’s library has gifted over 100 million books to millions of children.

While the Imagination Library is available in all fifty states, not all of the kids in each state can get the books. In most states, the Imagination Library only ships books to kids in certain counties. Right now, there are only eleven states that offer Dolly Parton’s literacy program statewide.

According to WCHSTV, West Virginia became the eleventh state to offer the Imagination Library statewide. Last year, the WV State Department of Education announced that kids in all 55 counties in the state could receive books from Dolly. The report states that the Imagination library has shipped over 3 million books to West Virginia children so far. That number will only continue to grow. Later this month, Dolly Parton will travel to the Mountain State to celebrate the milestone.

Dolly Parton will be in Charleston, West Virginia on August 9th. However, you shouldn’t start making travel plans to go see her. Unfortunately, her appearance will not be open to the public. Instead, it will be broadcast live via West Virginia Public Broadcasting TV stations. Additionally, you can tune into the West Virginia Public Broadcasting YouTube channel to watch the festivities. It kicks off at 5:30 pm Eastern Time.

Dolly Parton’s visit to the Mountain State will include a fireside chat with the country legend. Additionally, Parton plans to play two songs during the event.

Dolly Parton Wants to Inspire Kids with Imagination Library

According to the Imagination Library website, the program has gifted a total of 186,680,257 books so far. That number will grow quickly because there 2,053,133 kids are signed up to receive a book every month. On top of that, more children get added to that list every month.

Those numbers are impressive, to be sure. However, they’re nowhere near as inspiring as the quote from Dolly Parton about the program. “When I was growing up in the hills of East Tennessee, I knew my dreams would come true. I know there are children in your community with their own dreams. They dream of becoming a doctor or an inventor or a minister. Who knows, maybe there is a little girl whose dream is to be a writer and singer,” the quote reads. “The seeds of these dreams are often found in books and the seeds you plant in your community can grow across the world.”