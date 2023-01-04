Dolly Parton Celebrates 54th Anniversary as Grand Ole Opry Member

The Queen of Country Music continues to reign over the Grand Ole Opry. Today, Dolly Parton is celebrating her 54th anniversary as a member of country music’s esteemed organization. Dolly was officially inducted into the Opry on Jan. 4, 1969.

To put that into a little perspective, Lyndon Johnson was President at the time, Neil Armstrong had yet to land on the moon (July 1969), and the Woodstock music festival (August 1969) was merely in its planning stages.

Nevertheless, Dolly’s star was on the rise in 1969. She caught her big break in 1967 when Porter Wagoner picked her to replace Norma Jean as the featured female singer on his show. By the time Dolly joined the Opry, she and Porter had scored a handful of Top 10 hits, including “The Last Thing on My Mind,” “Holding on to Nothin’,” and “We’ll Get Ahead Someday.”

“It was always my dream to be on the Opry,” said Dolly Parton via the Opry. “I actually got to sing on the Grand Ole Opry when I was about 10 years old. I became a member in the late ’60s. They call it the Mother Church, because the old Ryman was a church. But it’s sacred to me, wherever it goes—the church of my heart. For me, the Opry is like the song ‘New York, New York.’ If you can make it there, you can make it anywhere.”

The Opry wished Dolly a happy anniversary via Twitter, saying, in part, “We will always love you, Dolly.”

Wishing @DollyParton a very happy Opry anniversary today!



We will always love you, Dolly

Dolly Parton Soars

Dolly Parton released a string of singles in the 1960s before she topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart with “Joshua” in 1971. Penned by Dolly, the tune was nominated for Best Country Vocal Performance – Female at the Grammy Awards in 1972.

The rest, as they say, is history. Dolly’s list of accolades soars higher than her hair. Dolly has scored 25 No. 1 hits on the Billboard country charts and 44 Top 10 country albums. She has earned 11 Grammy Awards, 10 Country Music Association Awards, and 13 Academy of Country Music Awards. In 1999, Dolly was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. She has two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame—both as a solo artist and as a member of Trio. Dolly is a recipient of the BMI Icon Award, Library of Congress Living Legend Award, and the National Medal of Arts. Dolly Parton is a member of the Grand Ole Opry, Songwriters Hall of Fame, and Music City Walk of Fame.