Dolly Parton Celebrates Christmas Early in Eye-Catching Holiday Outfit

Country legend Dolly Parton is celebrating Christmas early in the most fabulous way. The star shared her Christmas outfit on Twitter.

Parton shared a photo of herself in a stunning red dress and Santa hat with the caption: “Me, when someone tells me it’s too early for Christmas music.”

And, because she’s Dolly Parton, it has now been declared Christmas time. Even the official Twitter account for Dictionary.com replied: “The definition of ‘Christmas season’ is whatever Dolly Parton says it is.”

The tweet comes just two days after she released “A Holly Dolly Christmas (Ultimate Deluxe Edition).” The album is a re-release of her 2020 album, “A Holly Dolly Christmas,” but includes more songs and some special collaborations.

On the same day the album dropped, Dolly also shared some festive Dolly merch. Fans can cozy up in a Dolly Christmas tree sweater while listening to the album.

The album includes three previously unreleased songs: “A Smoky Mountain Christmas,” “(I’d Like To Spend) Christmas With Santa,” and “Wrapped Up In You.”

She announced the album back in August: “It’s the most wonderful time of the year! A Holly Dolly Christmas Ultimate Deluxe is coming October 14th, and to celebrate, I’m sharing my previously unreleased track “A Smoky Mountain Christmas” today!”

Fans were excited for the re-release, and have been loving the album since the drop.

So, celebrate the holidays early with some Dolly.

Dolly Parton Helps California Children Get Free Books

Along with releasing great music, Parton has been helping children in California have access to free books.

According to KTLA, California Governor Gavin Newsom recently signed a bill to provide funding for Parton’s “Imagination Library” program. Parton’s program will provide free books to children up to 5 years old in California.

“Today marks a significant day, the beginning of a magnificent statewide program which will put books in the hands of California children at a young age, opening the door to limitless possibility for their future,” California Senator and co-author of the bill, Shannon Grove said.

Another co-author of the bill and Senator for California Toni Atkins also shared a statement about the bill.

“Growing up with very little money in southwest Virginia, my parents taught me that books were my ticket to see the world. A deep love of reading and learning is the greatest gift they ever gave me,” Atkins said. “And, to be able to do so in partnership with my friend, Senator Grove, and my country music idol, Dolly Parton, is just icing on the cake.”

The star is known for doing good for other people. She is passionate about helping people and animals.

“The reason I started this whole program was because of my Daddy,” Parton shared. “We grew up in a rural area, we were mountain people, poor people, and my dad didn’t get a chance to go to school. Daddy couldn’t read or write but he was such a smart man.”