Dolly Parton ‘Clutched Her Pearls’ After This Comment From Miley Cyrus

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus will be helping millions of fans ring in the new year tomorrow while co-hosting NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, and they’re still smoothing out the fashion and wardrobe details ahead of their big night. But one of Cyrus’ big ideas is definitely off the table. She will not be dying her hair for the event.

The Hannah Montana star is known for expressing herself through fashion, and hairstyles and hair colors are some of her favorite things to play with. Throughout her career, she’s donned blonde, red, and brown hues. But she’s largely kept her locks some variation of blonde.

For the huge televised bash, however, she thought she might change it up a little and leave her gold-headed days behind. But her godmother was absolutely horrified by the concept.

While talking with TODAY anchor Hoda Kotb, who will be helming A Toast to 2022! ahead of The New Year’s Bash with Jenna Bush Hager, Miley Cyrus hilariously recalled the day she ran the idea past Dolly Parton.

“I’ve never seen Dolly actually scared before,” Cyrus shared. “But I told her, ‘at the end of the year, I really wanna do something different. I think I’m gonna dye my hair brunette.’ She acted like I told her the worst news you could imagine.”

Dolly Parton Would Never Allow Miley Cyrus to Bring Shame to the Family

Cyrus went on to explain that Parton actually “clutched her pearls, gasped, and went back.” Then the Jolene singer said that if Cyrus colored her hair, it would also affect her.

“And she goes, ‘You can’t do that. You are me.’ So I’m somehow some extension of Dolly Parton, where she looked like I had just given her the worst news you’ve ever heard. So I will be blonde,” she laughed.

Miley Cyrus hadn’t quite nailed down the attire at the time of the interview either. She thought she had put together the perfect look recently. And she walked into a promo shoot expecting to get the Parton stamp of approval. But she got a much different response than she anticipated.

“I showed up…in a dress that I thought was very Dolly Parton,” continued Cyrus. “I had everything that you need to be very Dolly Parton, and big hair, and full lip gloss. My lips were stickin’ together, the whole thing. And she goes, ‘So you know, how va-va-voom are we going for New Year’s?’ And I said, ‘Well, what do you think about this dress, on a scale of one to va-va-voom?’”

“And she goes, ‘Well, I think you look very conservative,’” Cyrus recalled.