Dolly Parton to Cover Classic Rock Anthems From Lynyrd Skynyrd, Led Zeppelin, and More

Country music icon Dolly Parton is taking on rock and roll for her new musical project, and she’s aiming to cover classic rock songs from all your favorites. We’re talking Lynyrd Skynyrd, Led Zeppelin, Prince, and the Rolling Stones. Is she going to stick to the source material, or give these songs a little country twang? Dolly Parton explained her plans for the new album on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon recently.

The new album is titled Rock Star, she explained. “I am going to have some cameo people and a few originals,” she continued. “We’re gonna have a lot of great, iconic songs like ‘Purple Rain,’ ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,’ ‘Stairway to Heaven,’ and ‘Free Bird.'”

This is Dolly Parton’s first foray into rock and roll. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted her recently after much debate. She first declined the honor, claiming she wasn’t really rock and roll. But, after support from fans and voters, she decided to accept.

Dolly Parton Shares Details of Her New Rock and Roll Album

“I’m a rock star now! That’s what they say,” Dolly Parton exclaimed. Fans will have to wait for more details about the new album, slated to debut in 2023. In March, Parton posted a statement about the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to her Instagram. She stated she was declining the nomination.

“Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right,” she wrote. But, when the voters chose her as an inductee, she graciously accepted. “I’m sure a lot of you knew that back when they said they were gonna put me in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I didn’t really feel like I had done enough to deserve that,” she said during her acceptance speech. “And I didn’t understand at the time that it’s about more than that. But I’m just honored and so proud to be here tonight.”

On her Tonight Show appearance, Dolly Parton shared her continuing surprise and gratitude that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame chose her. “I did not mean to start any controversy, but when they said they wanted to put me in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I always thought that was for people who spent their whole life working to be in rock and roll,” she said. “You don’t see Led Zeppelin in the Country Music Hall of Fame, although they could [be]!”

As Dolly Parton told Kelly Clarkson recently, “It’s really nice to look back and think that I might have done something that’s helped inspire some other people.” Although sometimes she thinks of herself as “more of an eyesore than an icon,” she’ll always be an icon to us.