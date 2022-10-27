Dolly Parton Declared as the Best Thing About the USA by Reddit Users

We toss around the term “national treasure” a lot these days, but in the case of country music icon Dolly Parton, it couldn’t be more true. As if we needed any more evidence, a recent Reddit thread asked Americans something good about their country. And an overwhelming number of users agreed. It’s Dolly Parton.

One user suggested that she could run for governor and win easily. Why stop there? Dolly Parton for president!

While Parton’s roots are in East Tennessee, fans from across the country said that they loved her.

“As a Californian, even I can confirm,” said one poster.

But Tennesseans adore their native gem. One user chimed in that she is the best among us.

“The state of Tennessee would go to war for her, but she’d never let us,” they said. “A living testament of what insane amount of good a decent wealthy person can do with their money, and honestly she’s just an awesome woman.”

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Helps Children Worldwide

Many Reddit users noted her philanthropic work. Dolly Parton created the Imagination Library in 1995. Through the nonprofit, she is able to give free books to children across the world. The program was launched in her home of Sevier County, Tennessee and now it’s global. It went statewide in the Volunteer State in 2004. And it went to Canada by 2006. It reached the United Kingdom by 2007. In 2010, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library gave away its 25 millionth book. She is truly the best among us.

“The Imagination Library is everything,” noted on Reddit user. “I don’t even like country music, but I love her. They were trying to put a statue of her in Nashville and she told them not to. She wanted those funds to go to helping kids.”

In 2013, the Imagination Library went to Australia. A license plate was created in Tennessee in 2017 that benefits the Imagination Library. In 2018, the 100 millionth book was dedicated to the Library of Congress. And in 2021, the Library of Congress awarded the Imagination Library a $150,000 prize.

Just this month, Dolly Parton accepted the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy award in New York City.

“I’m very proud and honored to be a part of anything that is going to make the world a better place,” she said. “I just give from my heart; I never know what I’m gonna give or why I’m gonna do it. I just see a need and if I can fill it, then I will.”

She even helped fund the vaccine that helped slow the COVID-19 pandemic. She’s a gem, and it’s one thing that most every American can agree on. Even Reddit agrees.