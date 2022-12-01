Dolly Parton Discusses Her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction with Kelly Clarkson

Earlier this year, Dolly Parton learned that she was nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. At the time, Parton didn’t think that she deserved the honor. She wasn’t sure why they chose to nominate her. All Dolly knew was that she had never made rock music. As a result, she decided to bow out of the nominations. However, she made the decision too late and her name was already on the ballot.

Before long, Dolly Parton warmed up to the idea of being in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. In fact, Dolly wrote a rock song to mark the occasion. She was able to debut that song during her induction ceremony in early November.

Earlier this week, Dolly Parton appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show. During her appearance on the show, the conversation turned to induction into rock’s most esteemed institution.

Dolly Parton on Joining the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Kelly Clarkson started the conversation by congratulating Dolly Parton on the honor. Then, Dolly took a moment to show off the trophy that came with her induction. “I just want to share this with you until you get your own,” she told Clarkson.

Kelly Clarkson went on to point out a few reasons why Dolly Parton belongs in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. “You are rock and roll,” Clarkson told the country icon. “The fact that you’re a pioneer for women, you’ve opened the door for so many of us to be able to be vulnerable as songwriters… Does it weird you out to be labeled an icon?”

“Well, I always think of myself as more of an eyesore than an icon,” Dolly quipped with a laugh. “It’s really nice to look back and think that I might have done something that’s helped inspire some other people. When I got into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame – or, when they talked about that – I didn’t realize that it was more than just that.”

Dolly Parton said that she didn’t believe she belonged in the Rock Hall of Fame. “You don’t see Led Zeppelin in the Country Music Hall of Fame,” she pointed out. “Later, I saw that it was for people also that have influenced other people.”

Dolly’s Album Rockstar Is Coming in 2023

Earlier this year, Dolly Parton started talking about making a rock album to “earn” her spot in the Hall of Fame. Some thought it was another of her jokes. However, that’s not the case. She talked a little about the upcoming album with Kelly Clarkson.

“I’m doin’ a rock album. I’m calling it Rockstar,” Dolly exclaimed. She went on to say that the title was “tongue-in-cheek.” However, it seems that recording the album will be serious business. “I’m doing classic songs and I’m using a lot of the classic artists to sing on some of the songs with me. So, I’m looking forward to it.”

Dolly Parton said that her rock album would hit shelves sometime in 2023.