Dolly Parton Doesn’t Make New Year’s Resolutions, And Her Reason Why Makes Perfect Sense

Dolly Parton doesn’t bother with all those New Year’s resolutions people are making today. She thinks the concept of promising yourself that you will live your best and healthiest life is great, but she knows that if she makes resolutions, she’ll never keep them.

In 2014, the country music megastar told The Boot that she’s given the tradition a try in the past. But she’s a creature of habit, and she can only keep with her resolutions for a short time,

“It’s always the same thing,” he said. “I’m gonna exercise more this year, I’m gonna eat better. And that lasts for a couple of weeks, and then I’m right back where I started. So, I don’t make ’em ’cause I always break ’em.”

Most would say that Dolly Parton doesn’t necessarily need to change up her routine, though. She seems to be doing quite well as is. At 76 years old, she is one of the most beloved celebrities around. And she’s a published author, an entrepreneur, and an actress. She also runs the ever-expanding Dollywood theme park in Tennessee and is an active humanitarian. And she does everything while holding down an award-winning music career and a long-lasting, enviable marriage.

‘Cat Naps’ are the Key to Dolly Parton’s Endless Energy

Parton also takes her health seriously already, and she’s a busybody when she’s not walking down red carpets or sitting for interviews. She also admitted that she loves her life just the way it is.

“I like being busy, and I get energized by doing everything,” she continued. “This is what I’ve always wanted to do, and creativity is a great energy.”

While talking to the publication, she shared her secret to longevity and success—naps. She takes them seriously and she takes them often.

“I think that’s one of the reasons I stay more energetic,” she added. “But I really don’t think about my age. If my health holds up, I’ll still be doing this at 95, if I live that long.

“I only sleep for three hours at a time before I get up and do other stuff,” Parton adds. “Then I cat nap.”

In a separate interview, Dolly Parton also explained the secrets behind her equally successful love life with Carl Dean, whom she married over 56 years ago —fate and a shared sense of humor.

“We’re not in each other’s face all the time. He’s not in the business, so we have different interests,” she told ET Canada in December. “But yet we have the things we love to do together. So it was meant to be, I think.”

Parton added, “We both have a warped sense of humor. And I think humor, honestly, is one of the best things when you’re married like that.”