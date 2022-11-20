Dolly Parton Drops Incredible Pics From Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Dolly Parton and other musicians became official members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame earlier this month. But starting this weekend, you can stream the actual festivities.

And Parton also shared several photos from the ceremony with her fans via social media. Here’s how country music star Dolly Parton captioned her Hall of Fame kind of evening.

“What a night! It was an honor to share the stage with so many talented people. I still can’t believe I’m part of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart Rock & Roll Hall.”

HBO produced the telecast and aired it Saturday night. Now the four-hour-long induction event is available to stream on HBO Max. It’s always a can’t-miss night each November. There are all the inductees. Plus, other icons perform and pay tribute. For Dolly’s night, special guests included Dr. Dre, Dave Grohl, Mary J. Blige, Gwen Stefani, Ed Sheeran, Olivia Rodrigo and Bruce Springsteen.

For this year’s class, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame tapped Dolly Parton, Eminem, Duran Duran, Pat Benatar, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon and the Eurythmics.

The 76-year-old Parton initially didn’t want to go into the Hall. Mainly, she didn’t feel worthy. But she changed her mind and showed up at the LA ceremony looking very much like a rock star, albeit a Dolly version of a rock icon. Parton strutted across the stage in a black leather jumpsuit bedazzled with red stones. Her guitar also was sparkly. After all, the ceremony needed the true gaudy Dolly experience for it to be authentic.

“I guess I’m a rock star now,” she told the crowd as she accepted the honor. We think Dolly should just be known as a universal star of all things music.

Parton added: “Since I’m going to be in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I’m going to write a song for it. Any of you rock stars going to help me out on that? Because I’m going to hold you to it.”

Pink, the pop star, inducted Parton into the Hall. Then the music started. Sheryl Crow, Brandi Carlile and Zach Brown sang tributes to Dolly. Then Parton jammed out with Judas Priest, Simon Le Bon, Pat Benatar and Annie Lennox. Who knew “Jolene” could be so edgy?

And yes, Dolly is planning a rock and roll album. She’s also a star businesswoman who recognizes trends. So why not use her wonderful voice and dabble in another genre? She’s written at least one rock song. Dolly said her plan is to bring in some older rock stars, like herself, and sing some classics.

“My husband is a huge rock and roll fan,” she told reporters. “And I’d always wanted to do an album. But I didn’t have a reason to, (until) they said they were gonna put me in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame!”

And if you’re curious, here’s the very small list of country stars who earned entry into both halls of fame. Add Dolly to Hank Williams, Johnny Cash, Chet Atkins, Bill Monroe and Brenda Lee.