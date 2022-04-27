Dolly Parton Duet With Bill Anderson to Be Released After Being Lost for Decades

Country Music Hall of Fame singer/songwriter Bill Anderson will release a new album, As Far As I Can See: The Best Of, on June 10. The 16-song offering features many of Bill’s biggest hits from his 60-year career, including chart-toppers “Still,” “I Get the Fever,” and “My Life (Throw It Away If I Want To).” In addition, Bill Anderson’s new album includes two duets with Dolly Parton—something old and something new.

Dolly Parton and Bill Anderson teamed up for the new duet, “Someday It’ll All Make Sense.” In addition, the album includes a 1964 demo that features Bill and Dolly singing “If It Is All the Same to You.”

“I am reuniting with Dolly Parton on this project,” says Bill Anderson. “Dolly sang some demos for me (and with me) back in the early sixties when she was new in town. One was a duet called, ‘If It Is All The Same To You,’ which had gone missing for years. UMG has recovered it and included it along with my and Dolly’s new duet in this package. That’s called connecting the dots across more than 50 years. How cool is that?”

Dolly Comes to Town

After graduating from Sevier County High School in east Tennessee in 1964, Dolly Parton moved to Nashville. In 1967, Dolly caught her big break when Porter Wagoner picked her to replace Norma Jean as the featured female singer on The Porter Wagoner Show. However, as you can deduce from her recently rediscovered 1964 demo with Bill Anderson, Dolly Parton was always singing.

Interestingly enough, Bill teamed with Jan Howard to record “If It Is All the Same to You” in 1969. The tune became a Top 10 hit. Of course, Bill recorded a number of duet albums with Jan Howard in the 1960s and 1970s.

As Far As I Can See

Currently, Bill Anderson, 84, is the subject of an exhibit—also titled As Far As I Can See—at the Country Music Hall of Fame. The exhibit traces the Country Music Hall of Fame member’s story from childhood to his days in Georgia, to his contributions as one of the most decorated recording artists, songwriters and entertainers in history.

In addition to writing and singing many of his own hits, Bill penned songs like “City Lights,” which Ray Price took to No. 1 for 13 weeks in 1958. He is also responsible for more contemporary smashes, including George Strait’s “Give It Away” and Brad Paisley’s duet with Alison Krauss, “Whiskey Lullaby.”

Album Track List