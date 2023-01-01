Dolly Parton Fans Couldn’t Get Enough of Epic NYE Bash Medley Performance With Miley Cyrus

It was a night that continues to be remembered by Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus fans. Admirers of the singers and songwriters reportedly couldn’t get enough of their medley performance at the NYE bash on Saturday (December 31st).

As previously reported, Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus took to the stage of Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party on NBC and performed hit songs such as I Love Rock ’n’ Roll, I Will Always Love You, Jolene, and Cyrus’ Wrecking Ball. Needless to say, social media had no problem being extra vocal about the amazing performance.

This Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton medley is one of the greatest performances of all time. 😭 pic.twitter.com/YEG3Ytwjy8 — Alex Goldschmidt (parody) (@alexandergold) January 1, 2023

“Iconic,” a Twitter user declared. “One of those moments I was watching live like, ‘Damn I’m watching history be made right here.”

A fan of the performance then shared, “Just wow. I’m not crying, you’re crying.”

A fellow Twitter user also went on to add, “This is already a legendary performance Miley will forever be an icon and will die on that hill. such an outstanding performer overpowers everyone she sings with truly one of the greatest vocalists of our generation.”

Dolly Parton previously shared details about the performance with ET Canada. “We’re gonna do some skits, we’re gonna do some hosting, we’re gonna do some songs. So it should be fun. I’m sure we’re gonna wing a lot of it, which is gonna be the most fun.”

Miley Cyrus Once Described Dolly Parton As Being Her ‘Role Model’

During an interview in 2013, Miley Cyrus gushed about her godmother, Dolly Parton, and about how the country music legend has always been her role model.

“She’s a legend and unlike anyone I’ve ever seen before,” Miley Cyrus declared about Parton. This was months after Parton defended Cyrus after she raised eyebrows during the infamous twerking MTV Video Music Awards performance.

Parton described Cyrus as trying to find her own place and wings and learning to fly. “If she needs my opinion on something I will surely give it,” Parton said to The Evening Standard. “There have been times we’ve talked. But I would never dream of calling her and saying, ‘Well why are you doing this?’ or, ‘You shouldn’t do this or that.”

Parton went on to say that her goddaughter knew exactly what she was doing during the performance. “I know that she has thought this all through. We’ll let her go and do her own thing.”

Parton went on to add that she would love for Cyrus to sing her songs. “I would love to do some duets with her. I would love to sing with her and write with her because I know she is so gifted. It’s not easy being young. It’s hard to know what to do. You’ve almost got to sacrifice your damn soul just to get anything done.”