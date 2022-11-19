Dolly Parton Fans Demand Judas Priest Duet Following Rock Hall of Fame Performance

Weeks after their iconic performance at the Rock Hall of Fame, Dolly Parton fans are now demanding another Judas Priest duet. Parton had teamed up with the band’s Rob Halford to perform Jolene during the exciting event on November 5th.

After the performance was uploaded on YouTube, rock and country music fans alike took to the video streaming platform to share their thoughts on the out-of-the-norm duet.

“If you would’ve told me in the past that one day Dolly Parton and the lead singer of Judas Priest are gonna share the stage together at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I would’ve laughed you out of the room,” one person declared. A heavy metal fan chimed in and shared, “Dolly proves that she transcends genre. Seeing the country queen and the metal God was almost too much. It was awesome!!!!!”

Another observer went on to add, “Rob Halford from Judas Priest?? It’s the Rock and Roll apocalypse in the making! I LOVE IT!!!”

Dolly Parton was an inductee at the 2022 Rock Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Earlier this year, Parton admitted that she didn’t think she deserved the honor of being one of the inductees. She even went as far as to request she be removed from the induction ballot. However, she was eventually voted into the 2022 class.

While accepting the honor, Dolly Parton declared, “I’m a rock star now! This is a very special night for me. I’m sure a lot of you knew that back when they said they were gonna put me in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I didn’t feel like I had done enough to deserve that. I didn’t understand at the time that it’s about more than that. But, I’m just honored and so proud to be here tonight.”

Dolly Parton Has Plans to Make a Rock and Roll Album

Meanwhile, Dolly Parton recently spoke about how she is planning to make a rock and roll album in the future. The record is going to be inspired by her induction into the Rock Hall of Fame.

“My husband is a huge rock and roll fan,” Dolly Parton explained. “And I’d always wanted to do an album. But I didn’t have a reason to, [until] they said they were gonna put me in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame!”

Dolly Paton also said that she has already written some new songs for the album. She even revealed she wants to perform some covers as well. She recently said she wants to bring in Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant and Jimmy Page to create a new version of Stairway to Heaven, which she previously did in 2002.

In the meantime, Dolly Parton has released her new album Diamonds & Rhinestones.