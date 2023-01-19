Dolly Parton Gave Us a Gift on Her Birthday: Listen to Her New Song ‘Don’t Make Me Come Down There’ Here

Just about everybody knows that Dolly Parton is one of the most generous stars in the country music world. So, it should come as no surprise that she gave her fans a gift on her 77th birthday. Today, she released her new track “Don’t Make Me Come Down There.” Check it out below.

“Don’t Make Me Come Down There” is an upbeat track packed with Dolly Parton’s signature energy and humor. However, the subject matter of the song is serious. Dolly told Taste of Country that the song came to her in a “scary” dream.

The Song Came to Dolly Parton in a Dream

Dolly Parton told the outlet that she saw some troubling stories on the news. That caused her to worry about the state of the world and where we’re heading as a society. “I was just thinking, ‘Wonder what God is thinking of us.’ Those of us that believe in God. Even if it’s not God, like, what is the universe thinking of us? What are we doing?” she recalled.

Later that night, Dolly Parton went to bed, but her mind was still heavy with worry. As a result, she had a nightmare that inspired her new song. “You know dreams are mixed up. It was almost like my own dad, but it was a Godly figure,” Parton told the outlet. That figure gave her some of the lyrics. “Don’t make me have to come down there / My children, you’d best beware. / I try to be a good father, as all fathers do / But you’re on my last never, I’ve had it up to here with you,” it told her.

Dolly Parton said the dream woke her up. At the time, though, she felt that it was more than a dream. “It woke me up. So, I got up and thought, ‘I think it’s a message somehow.’ So I started writing a song,” she recalled.

“Don’t Make Me Come Down There” didn’t fit anything that Dolly Parton has in the works. However, she felt that the message was too important to not share with the world. So, she decided to release it on her birthday. “It’s mostly to make people think a little more about shaping up a little better and hopefully starting the new year out trying to do just a little better than what we’re doing,” Parton said. “Because we’re asking for it.”

Dolly’s Birthday Celebration

The country icon won’t be kicking back and taking it easy on her birthday. Instead, she told Taste of Country, she’ll be in the studio working on her upcoming rock and roll album. However, Dolly Parton won’t be skipping the sweet treats. Talking about her new line of Duncan Hines baking mixes, Parton said, “I think I’m probably just gonna cook up a batch of this stuff.” She said she’ll take it to the studio so she can share it with the musicians who are helping her bring her new record to life.