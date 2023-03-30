Dolly Parton Has an Adorable 6-Year-Old Fan Who’s Stealing Hearts on Social Media

Dolly Parton has a 6-year-old admirer making waves on social media for being absolutely adorable.

TikTok user Dana Troglen posted a video that captured her daughter doing her best Parton impersonation earlier this month as she walked into school dressed in full country music glamour with a pink sequin dress, metallic gold leggings, shiny pink shoes, and a platinum blonde wig. The tiny singer also carried a faux guitar to top off the look.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

“My 6yo dressed as @dollyparton walking into school this morning,” she captioned alongside the clip, which plays Parton’s hit 9 to 5. “Can’t stop laughing.”

In a follow-up post the same day, Troglen further shared that her daughter was dressed as Nashville’s queen for Book Character Day. She was recreating the look from My Little Golden Book About Dolly Parton.

The original video instantly went viral, and it currently has over 3 million views.

“Best thing I’ve seen today,” someone commented along with several laughing emojis.

“Love her confidence,” another person gushed.

“SO happy Dolly is inspiring yet another generation,” someone added. ” My 19-year-old fell in love with Dolly about 15 years ago.”

Tiny Impersonator Says She Likes Dolly Parton ‘Very Much’

The post gandered so much attention that Good Morning America called up the family for an interview, which was published on March 28.

During the chat, the pint-sized Dolly, named Stella Ruby, proudly shared why she chose the country music singer as her costume that day. And we can all identify with her reason.

“I [chose] Dolly ’cause I like her very much, and it’s a fun thing to do,” she said.

Troglen explained that she never intended to go viral. The professional photographer said that she helped create the costume and wanted to capture it on film. Once she paired it with the song, she had to share it with her friends.

“I love to make videos,” she said. “And so I just started recording her walking into school and threw some music on there and I could not control my laughter. [It’s] just a normal mom thing to share.”

The mom and daughter admitted that they love dress-up days because they give them the space to be creative. They also shared that they always “go the extra mile,” while piecing together an ensemble. As for the last creation, Dolly Parton made it easy for them to be “extra.”

“Dolly’s always sparkly and so we pulled our sparkly pieces and we coincidentally just had that dress with the stars on it that had a similar neckline, and I just cut up some birthday fringe and fabric glued it down her sleeves and made it a little bit shiny and extra.”

“I thought it was really cool to make some people laugh,” Troglen added. “So many people got a really good kick out of it. I’m glad that everybody found some joy in it like we did.”