Dolly Parton Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Naomi Judd After the Country Legend’s Passing

The queen of country music, Dolly Parton, has now spoken out about Naomi Judd and her unfortunate passing. She released a statement today on the matter. You know that Dolly is going to wait to get her words just right, not looking to be the first with a statement, but making the right statement. Like Parton, Judd was from the mountains. The two were mountain sisters, one Kentucky and one Tennessee.

Naomi was born just eight days before Dolly in 1946. They both came up against tough odds to make something of themselves. Music was a way to celebrate their heritage and birthplace, but it was also a way to get out. In Parton’s statement, she touched on their similarities and their friendship.

“I was so shocked to hear about Naomi’s passing,” the statement reads. “Naomi and I were close. We were very similar. We were the same age and both Capricorns. [And] we loved big hair, makeup and music. I have always loved Ashley Wynonna and Naomi. They’ve always been like sisters to me. Congratulations Wynonna for you and your mom being inducted into the Hall of Fame yesterday. I am sorry I couldn’t be there but I can hear Naomi saying now, ‘Oh well, a day late and a Dolly short.’ Congratulations and condolences are both in order. Just know that I will always love you.”

A very fitting and touching message for her late friend.

Dolly isn’t the only country music star to send condolences. The passing of Naomi was tragic and seemed so sudden. This has been a time of grief, and as Dolly said, a time for congratulations.

Over the years, Dolly Parton has gotten to know a lot of people, including Naomi Judd. During the 1980s, when country music was arguably the most popular it has ever been, Parton and The Judds were both insanely popular. The work they both put into their own music and in advancing the genre is immeasurable.

Parton grew up in the mountains of Tennessee and Naomi was from Ashland, Kentucky. They both mean a ton to the people of their states and their region. Two stories that could only happen in the places that they took place. Dolly’s message about Naomi was personal, emotional, and just what you would expect from Dolly.

Naomi Judd was a star. She’s a Hall of Famer now, and rightfully so. Her death is a sad and unfortunate circumstance. Hopefully, her family is able to heal and get through this tough time.