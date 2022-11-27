Dolly Parton Hopes to ‘One Day’ Play at Bonnaroo

Dolly Parton has been making country music since the fifties. She got her start on local radio and went on to The Porter Wagoner Show. Then, in 1976, she released her debut solo album Hello I’m Dolly. Since then, she’s become a household name the world over. During that time the songwriter from East Tennessee toured the globe. Recently, Dolly revealed that she has no plans of touring in the future.

Dolly Parton said that at her age, a tour is just too much work. At the same time, she wants to be home with her husband Carl. Additionally, she wants to be available if a family emergency comes up. Overall, touring just doesn’t fit in Parton’s life anymore. However, that doesn’t mean she won’t be playing live.

Recently, Dolly Parton sat down with The Tennessean. During the interview, Parton revealed that she has her eyes on an annual Tennessee-based music and arts festival.

Dolly Parton Wants to Play Bonnaroo

During her interview with the Tennessee-based publication, Dolly Parton reiterated that she has no intention of spending much time on the road. “I don’t see as much traveling or touring as I see performing,” Parton stated. In recent years, she’s played shows at SXSW and has appeared in several televised performances. Those include her unforgettable mini-set at her Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.

More things like that are in Dolly Parton’s future. “I’ll be doing special things here and there, but I don’t want to tour that much anymore. I’ve done that. I don’t like being gone four to six weeks a year in order to do an overseas tour. That’s just a little long,” she said.

Fans have been clamoring for a Dolly Parton headlining set at Bonnaroo for years. Honestly, it just makes sense. The homegrown festival takes place just a few hours away from Dolly’s Tennessee home every year. For many Tennesseans, the festival is a highlight of the year. At the same time, residents of the Volunteer State and surrounding areas have all but deified the singer/songwriter/actress/author/philanthropist.

Dolly Parton said that she’s not opposed to playing the festival. “That’s the kind of thing that I could do. Shows here and there, special events like that. And Hopefully, one day I will do Bonnaroo.

Why Dolly Doesn’t Want to Tour Anymore

For musicians, planning a tour is almost as much work as being on the road. They have to coordinate with their teams to book and promote the shows. Additionally, they have to make sure their travel plans are solid. Then, they have to plan the shows they’ll play. That’s just part of why Dolly Parton doesn’t want to tour anymore.

Additionally, Dolly wants to spend time with the people she loves. “I like to stay a little closer to home with my husband. We’re getting older now and I don’t want to be gone for four or five weeks at a time. Something could happen. I would not feel right about that if I were gone and somebody needed me,” Parton said. “I would feel bad if I had to leave a tour if somebody got sick at home or needed me and then I had to walk out on the fans.”