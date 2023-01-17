Dolly Parton is ‘Proud’ of Goddaughter Miley Cyrus For Sharing ‘Her Story’ in New Song

Dolly Parton recently opened up about Miley Cyrus’ new song, Flowers. And while she didn’t confirm whether or not the rumors about its ties to Liam Hemsworth are true, she did share that she’s “proud” of her goddaughter for sharing “her story,” which simply adds more fuel to the fire.

Cyrus released the single on Jan. 13, the same day her ex-husband turned 33. In the lyrics, the singer speaks to someone she “didn’t wanna leave.” And she explains that she’s come to realize she doesn’t need him.

As the song opens, she even says “we were right till we weren’t/Built a home and watched it burn.” Cyrus and Hemsworth built a California mansion in 2018, and it was later destroyed by a wildfire. So fans can’t help but see the ties to the failed romance.

In an interview with US Weekly, Dolly Parton all but verified the speculations when she admitted that the words are based in truth.

“I love that song. Miley is so great. I mean, I just am so proud of her as a singer and songwriter,” Parton shared on Tuesday, January 17. “I don’t know who wrote that. But I have a feeling she had plenty to do with it. It was her story if not her actual writing.”

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus Rang in the New Year From Nashville, TN

And the 9 to 5 singer is correct, Cyrus did have a hand in the lyrics. She is credited as a songwriter along with Michael Pollack and Gregory Aldae Hein.

Parton also noted that she is extremely close with Cyrus, and the two always go to each other with the good and the bad. So she has an inside glimpse of the Hemsworth-induced heartache as well as all of Cyrus’ projects.

“We just kinda always kind of share whatever we’re feeling,” she continued. “Miley don’t need any help from me, and I’m doing all right on my own. But we do love sharing what we are going through and what’s going on in our lives and what our plans are and that sort of thing. We just talk like goddaughter and godmother.”

The duo also takes makes an effort to see and work with each other when they can. In fact, Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus just rang in the new year together while they hosted a concert in Nashville, TN. During the festivities, they sang duets of Parton’s Jolene and Cyrus’ Wrecking Ball.

“I have learned if you’re gonna sing with Miley, you’re gonna sing your ass off,” she laughed.