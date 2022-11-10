Dolly Parton Says She Isn’t the Queen of Christmas: ‘Not Going to Compete with Mariah’

It’s no secret that Dolly Parton loves Christmas. She’s often said that it’s her favorite time of year. In recent years, Parton has shown us just how much she loves the holiday season. She gave us the album Holly Dolly Christmas in 2020. That year, she also hosted a holiday special and starred in a Netflix Christmas movie. This year, she dropped the deluxe edition of her Yuletide album and is giving us a new movie called Mountain Magic Christmas.

At this point, Dolly Parton and Christmas are synonymous. With all the debates and contention that arise around that time of year, she’s the one thing we can all agree on. It doesn’t matter if you’re a “Happy holidays” person, a “Merry Christmas” person or you participate in unrelated winter festivities, everyone can agree on Dolly.

However, in a recent Better Homes & Gardens cover story, Dolly Parton revealed that she has no interest in competing for the title of “Queen of Christmas.”

Dolly Parton Doesn’t Want to Be the Queen of Christmas

With all of her holiday spirit –and projects- BH&G asked the country icon if she felt like she was the Queen of Christmas. “Now, don’t you say that! I’m not going to compete with Mariah [Carey],” Dolly Parton said. “I love her. You think of Christmas, you think of Mariah. I’m happy to be second in line to her.”

Dolly Parton has a point. Many people think of Mariah Carey as the Christmas season comes barreling at us like a festive freight train with no brakes. Around Halloween, memes start circulating about Mariah’s Diamond-certified holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” If you go to a store between now and December 26th you’ll most likely hear it.

However, it’s important to note that not everybody is excited to hear Mariah Carey singing about her Yuletide desires. If anyone feels that way about Dolly Parton they’re wisely keeping their (objectively wrong) opinions to themselves.

Dolly Stays Humble

This isn’t the first time that Dolly Parton shrugged off a metaphorical crown. She once admitted that she feels offended when people call her the Queen of Country Music – a title that many think she has earned several times over. That honor, Dolly said, belongs to Kitty Wells or Loretta Lynn.

Those aren’t the only accolades that Dolly has waved off in the past. Most recently, she unsuccessfully tried to pull herself out of the running for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Before that Dolly Parton turned down the honor of having a statue of her erected on the capitol lawn in Nashville. Additionally, Dolly has turned down the Presidential Medal of Freedom from two United States Presidents.

The country music icon would rather be remembered as The Book Lady for her Imagination Library that puts books in the hands of kids around the world.