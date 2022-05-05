Dolly Parton Isn’t Sure If She’ll Attend Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

So, the vote is in and country music legend Dolly Parton will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame after all with the class of 2022. Parton was torn about her nomination at first. However, over time she has become more used to the idea and is ready to be added to such a prestigious group. However, she isn’t sure if she’s going to be at the ceremony in person or not.

Dolly is part of a class that includes some rock legends and some interesting additions like herself that aren’t necessarily “rock” music. The class includes Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon in addition to the Queen of Country music.

Over the years, hip-hop artists, country artists, and more have been added to the Rock Hall. Dolly Parton will join the likes of Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, and Brenda Lee as Rock Hall of Fame and Country Hall of Fame members.

While speaking with Billboard the singer-songwriter talked about the upcoming ceremony. She might be there, she might not. However, if she is in attendance then she plans to belt out a rock song for everyone to hear. She’s got the pipes, that’s for sure.

“I don’t know,” Dolly admitted. “If I do [go], I’m going to sing the hardest style rock ‘n’ roll song I could ever muster up just to show that I can do it.” We’d all love to see that!

Maybe, Miley Cyrus can give her some tips. Cyrus played with Metallica on The Howard Stern Show last September. The unlikely collab threw down a rendition of Nothing Else Matters.

This is a big deal in Dolly’s unparalleled career and something her fans won’t forget for a long time. She is, thankfully, going to accept her nomination.

Dolly Parton Speaks out About Induction into the Rock Hall of Fame

When the news broke that Dolly Parton was going to be added to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. While we don’t know if she’s going to be at the ceremony, it would be awesome to hear a Tom Petty song or something from Dolly. However, that’s not what it is all about. It’s about celebrating Dolly and her accomplishments. The singer is honored to be voted in.

“I am honored and humbled by the fact that I have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Of course, I will accept it gracefully,” Parton said in a statement. “Thanks to everyone that voted for me and to everyone at the [Rock Hall]. I will continue to work hard to live up to the honor.”

So, get ready Outsiders. Dolly Parton is headed to the Rock Hall and it will be another accolade in her long list of achievements. She came around to the idea and is ready for the induction ceremony, with or without her.