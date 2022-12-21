Dolly Parton Isn’t Sure Whose Idea It Was to Bury a Song in Dollywood Time Capsule

It’s safe to say that Dolly Parton has built a legacy that will live on for a long, long time. Though the foundation of that legacy is her music, everything that she’s now known for stretches beyond that. For example, the Dollywood theme park and resort she founded back in 1986 is now a major part of her brand as well.

Well, it turns out, buried somewhere under the grounds of Dollywood is a time capsule that contains another part of her legacy that is ensured to live on well into the future. Contained in the time capsule is a song. Dolly Parton wrote it and recorded it to be hidden away until later on down the line.

Dolly Parton Explains Her Secret Buried Song

She recently explained the whole thing while on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “I have written a song that nobody is going to hear until I’m 99 years old. I might be there, I might not be,” said Dolly. “But it’s when we did Dollywood, we put it in a time capsule… for it to be opened.”

According to Fox News, the country music queen said the song is not the only thing she put in the time capsule. She said she also included things that were a sign of the times when the capsule was buried. That includes a cassette and CD player. She said parting ways with a song she knew she might not ever hear again was frustrating. “That has drove me crazy,” she joked. “It’s a really good song. I have a song that is buried… I don’t know whose d*mn idea that was.”

She said her biggest worry is that some sort of defect to the recording develops while the song is in the capsule. “That’s what bothers me, to think it’s gonna be a song that nobody is ever gonna hear if it rots in there before they open it.” Dolly even said she’s considered unearthing the song and releasing it. “I’ll tell you, you have no idea how that has bothered me. I want to go dig that up so bad… I need to use that song!”

Her Very First Rock & Roll Album Is On The Way

Dolly Parton is currently just 76 years old, which means it will be another 23 years before the song is dug up and made public. She first discussed the secret song in her 2022 memoir and songbook titled Songteller: My Life in Lyrics. While fans will have to wait until 2045 to hear that song, they will be able to tune into Dolly’s first Rock & Roll album much sooner than that.

She explained the decision to branch out from her roots in traditional country music after being nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.”I thought, ‘Well, if they wanna give it to me anyhow, I’m going to accept it gracefully,'” Parton said about her decision to explore a new sound. “And then I’m gonna go ahead and do a rock album and just make the most of it.” She also showed off her new song Rockin’ during the induction ceremony.