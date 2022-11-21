Dolly Parton Joining Miley Cyrus to Host ‘Miley’s New Years Eve Party’ on NBC

To celebrate New Year’s this year, Miley Cyrus is teaming up with country legend Dolly Parton for an unforgettable performance on NBC. The network announced on Monday that Cyrus, 29, and Parton, 76, will return to Miami to co-host the second installment of Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. The list of musical guests for the show has not yet been announced. The show is produced by SNL creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels.

“Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party is about getting glamorous and dressing your best,” Cyrus said in a promo clip released with the announcement. “Well, we do that every day. Don’t we, Miley?” Parton quips in response. “You taught me well,” the “Wrecking Ball” singer retorts to Parton. With a grin, Parton has the last line, summing up the upcoming show. “It’s gonna be legendary.”

Not only is Parton one of Cyrus’ musical influences, but she’s also her godmother. In fact, Cyrus has performed Parton’s song “Jolene” multiple times in the past. They’ve even done it together a few times. The pair performed Neil Young’s “After the Gold Rush” at the 2019 Grammy Awards with Maren Morris. This year, Cyrus performed a cover of Parton’s “Light of a Clear Blue Morning” during her Saturday Night Live cold open.

Jen Neal the Executive Vice President, of Entertainment Live Events, Specials and E! News, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming weighed in about the special. “The inaugural Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party was an unqualified success and we know this year’s show will be just as spectacular, with plenty of surprises and lots of fun,” explained Neal. “We can’t wait to get the party started.”

This won’t be the only Holiday season collaboration for Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton

Miley Cyrus and Lorne Michaels are executive producers for Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. Jesse Ignjatovic and Evan Prager will serve as executive producers for Den of Thieves. The first show provided NBC with the best New Year’s Eve viewership. This was both in the 18-49 demographic and in the 18-34 demographic since 2014.

This won’t be the only time that Cyrus and Parton work together this holiday season. The pop star will also appear on NBC’s Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas. The special is set to air on December 1st. It will also feature Jimmy Fallon, Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams, Tom Everett Scott, Ana Gasteyer, and Angel Parker.

Last year on New Year’s Eve, Cyrus co-hosted the event with Pete Davidson. The show included performances from Miley Cyrus, Noah Cyrus, Jack Harlow, Anitta, 24kGoldn, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Kitty Ca$h, Brandi Carlile and Saweetie. The 2023 show will air on NBC and Peacock live on New Year’s Eve from 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m EST time.