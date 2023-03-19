Dolly Parton Joins Forces with Elton John For Her Upcoming Rock Album

Country music royalty Dolly Parton has drafted legendary singer-songwriter Elton John to collaborate on her upcoming rock album. According to the Daily Mail, John revealed that he had already recorded a tune with Parton at his Oscars party last week. The outlet alleges that it’s been rumored Parton wanted to record a new version of “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me.”

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Recently, Parton did let it be known she wanted to collaborate with John. “I just recorded for my rock album and I did [Elton’s] song, “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me,” Parton said on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show. “And I’ve sent out a message asking if he would sing with me on it and possibly play the piano,” Parton added.

She also implored anyone in Elton’s inner circle to let him knw she wanted to work with him. “So if y’all get to see him, say Dolly wants you to sing on her record! So anyway — but I love him — just tell him to enjoy it because it was great fun for me,’ she added.

Elton John may be joining an already impressive lineup on Dolly Parton’s upcoming album

Of course, Elton John is just the latest rumored addition to an already stacked lineup. On a recent appearance on The View, Parton elaborated on her reasoning behind a rock-infused album. “If I’m going to be in the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame, I better do something to earn it,” she explained. “So I’m doing a rock ‘n’ roll album. I’m having a lot of the rock stars that I met that night be on the album with me.”

Parton divulged that she and Sir Paul McCartney had already recorded a duet. She also revealed that a song featuring Stevie Nicks was completed the night before her The View appearance. She expressed earlier that the record, called Rock Star, would be released sometime in 2023. However, an exact relase date has not been announced.

On The View she shared her plans for a Rolling Stones hit. She also implied that Mick Jagger was invited to take part in the project. However, it will now consist of Pink and Brandi Carlile joining her on their rendition of “Satisfaction”. Pink and Carlile came together to honor Parton at her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony this past fall.

Initially, Parton had rejected the induction due to other country music artists who she believed were more deserving. Nonetheless, people passionately campaigned for her and in November she was finally inducted. The process obviously inspired Dolly to earn her rock title, leading to this upcoming album.