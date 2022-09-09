Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson Release Reimagined ‘9 to 5’ Duet

Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson collaborated on a version of “9 to 5” earlier this year. It was for the documentary Still Working 9 to 5 that debuted at South by Southwest. Now, you can hear it anywhere. Check out the duet below.

This version was produced by Shane McAnally. The original is one of Dolly Parton’s two biggest Billboard hits of all time. It peaked at number one for two weeks in 1981. She also hit the top of the charts with her duet with Kenny Rogers, “Islands in the Stream.”

Since the success of the original, Kelly Clarkson chose “9 to 5” as the first song that she covered on “Kellyoke” on her daytime talk show back in 2019. That segment turned into a whole thing. It eventually spawned an EP of cover versions. And this year during her show, she’ll be on a search for the next great singer who can duet “Since U Been Gone” with her.

A New Season of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ is On the Way

It’ll be the fourth season of The Kelly Clarkson Show, and television folks are beginning to notice that her formula is winning. She’ll be in the former time slot occupied by Ellen DeGeneres, for starters. But there’s also a new crop of daytime talk show hosts on the way, and one of the hosts is her fellow American Idol alum Jennifer Hudson. But Clarkson says there’s no competition between the two.

“I definitely texted her and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s a whole different world from like music, but like, if you need anything, let me know!'” she said. “Because I think too, as a working mom, it’s only exciting when you see other people that are really trying to do everything, you know, and trying to accomplish their dreams and also trying to hold it down and raise a family. So it’s just exciting to see.”

New Music Coming from Dolly Parton

Meanwhile, there’s more new music coming from Dolly Parton this fall. The country music icon will release a deluxe version of A Holly Dolly Christmas. The new version features a ton of collaborators. There’s Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus, Michael Buble and more. “A Smoky Mountain Christmas” is already streaming everywhere.

The original release was nominated for a GRAMMY after its 2020 release. It debuted at number one on the holiday charts. The reimagined deluxe version arrives on October 14. A Christmas television special will accompany the release. Dolly Parton’s Magic Mountain Christmas will air on NBC this holiday season. There’s no word yet on the exact air date, but it’ll certainly be a festive way to celebrate.