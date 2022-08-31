Dolly Parton Launches ‘Doggy Parton’ Line of Pet Toys & Accessories

It’s a pretty common piece of knowledge that country music icon Dolly Parton has a flair for fun and humor. However, few would have been able to predict the singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, and actress’s latest venture coming as she is now launching her very own line of pet accessories. And this line is perfectly Dolly, too. From the business’s quippish name, Doggy Parton, right down to the available accessories which include a platinum blonde Dolly Parton wig for your pet.

Dolly Parton’s New Pet Line Represents The Singer’s Passion For Pets

Dolly Parton is an avid pet-lover and this new line represents the singer’s passion. Plus, the country crooner is adding an extra component to this line as part of the sales proceeds will go to support Willa Farms an animal shelter for rescued pets.

“Today my new @DoggyParton collection officially launches,” she shares in a Wednesday morning Twitter post. “[A]nd your pet can sparkle too!” the 9 to 5 singer exclaims.

“Part of the proceeds will support Willa B Farms,” Dolly Parton continues in her tweet. “a rescue where animals in need [find] never-ending love.”

Parton Is Bringing Her Love For Animals To Other Pet Lovers

In the post, Dolly Parton shares a video of herself detailing the inspiration for this line of pet accessories. It’s a dream that started six decades ago with her very first album, Puppy Love.

“Puppy Love was my very first record,” the singer says in her Twitter video.

“And six decades later my love for pets is stronger than ever,” Dolly Parton adds.

“This inspired me to start my own line of Doggy Parton apparel, accessories, toys, and more,” she continues. “With a little “Dolly” flair!”

Something For Every ‘Doggy Parton’ Style!

Pet lovers and Dolly Parton fans have quite a few options available to them with the singer’s new line. Dolly Parton’s Doggy Parton products include some low-key items with a muted amount of the country music icon’s trademark flair. Other items, however, go full Dolly with some apparel fully decked out in rhinestones and plenty of panache.

The products are available to cats and dogs and include some casual denim and gingham bandanas or shirts that will make your furry friend feel stylish during their daily walks. There are also some adorable pet concert-style “t-shirts” with some famous Dolly Parton quotes and lyrics emblazoned on them for all to see.

For Doggy Parton customers who are looking for some flashy Dolly style, this new line offers plenty of options. Customers can select some adorably flashy curly blond wigs for dogs or a pink cowboy hat that for your dog decorated with a puppy-perfect tiara. The line also includes some precious cowgirl dresses as well as plenty of leashes and collars.