Dolly Parton Looks Forward to Watching Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show With ‘Football Freak’ Husband

Dolly Parton and her husband Carl Deal are gearing up for this year’s Super Bowl matchup, and they’re both particularly excited about the halftime show featuring Rihanna.

The country music songstress met with CBS Mornings this week to talk about her newest business venture, a collaboration with Duncan Hines. With the biggest sports event of the year just weeks away, the conversation naturally veered toward the topic. And Parton admitted that she’s thrilled to see the Grammy winner helm the iconic show on Feb. 12.

“I think she’s beautiful. I think she sings great. Her songs are wonderful. So, yeah, of course, I’ll be watching it,” Parton said of the halftime show.

“My husband’s also a football freak, in addition to being a rock and roller,” she continued. “So I’m always watching the game. I usually do all the snacks and the cooking. This year, I’ll be doing Duncan Hines snacks for the Super Bowl. But yeah, I’ll be watching it, and I’m really looking forward to seeing her. “

Dolly Parton is Certain to Get an Epic Halftime Show

This fall, Rihanna announced her plans to helm the event after turning down the opportunity in 2019. Unlike last year, which featured several artists, the Umbrella singer will be the only act of the night.

As she told Entertainment Tonight in November, she is working on a set that will “incorporate a lot of culture.” And we can look forward to hearing a wide variety of her hits spanning her entire 20-year career.

“I want to incorporate different aspects of entertainment and things that I just enjoy and bring it to the stage…I want to celebrate the music that I’ve made,” she continued.

Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child in May, and she admitted that she needed a push to get back to work. And the “now or never” opportunity of the Super Bowl came at just the right time.

“Nothing would have gotten me out of the house if it wasn’t a challenge like that,” she told the publication.”…You could get real comfortable being at home as a mom, [so this is] challenging myself to do something that I’ve never done before in my career. I have to live up to that challenge.”

With the halftime show being the 34-year-old’s reintroduction of sorts, Dolly Parton and Carl Dean will certainly be in for an entertaining experience.

“It’s nerve-racking,” Rihanna added. “You want to get it right. You know, everybody’s watching. And they’re rooting for you. And I want to get it right.”