dolly-parton-makes-dream-come-true-for-19-year-old-battling-stage-4-cancer

Country music icon Dolly Parton made a dream come true last week by meeting with a 19-year-old fan who is currently battling stage 4 metastasized ovarian cancer.

According to WVTM 13, 19-year-old cancer patient, Katelyn Dill, notably met with Dolly Parton at her Nashville office last Monday (December 5th). The meeting was courtesy of Magic Moments. While speaking to the media outlet, Dill couldn’t help but gush about the country music legend. “She’s so down home,” Dill explained about her experience with Parton. “We shared some stories and sang some songs. Mr. Dolly even called my grandma to say ‘Hello.’ She signed my shirt and told me she would stay in touch. She was so nice to my sister Emma, My cousin Hannah, and my Aunt Erica.”

The Dolly Parton fan further revealed that she was traveling to New York City. She had surgeons at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Caner to remove several teratomas from her abdominal area. Dill had traveled to Parton’s office from her hometown of Cordova, Alabama. Where she had graduated from high school earlier this year.

Dolly Parton Previously Surprised Kentucky Dentist & Cancer Patient With Special Video Chat

Earlier this fall, Dolly Parton surprised Kentucky-based dentist Ann Marie Davis with a special video message. Davis notably has been undergoing treatment for cancer, which she was diagnosed with in 2021. She had undergone four rounds of chemotherapy and was re-evaluated at the time. Unfortunately, the treatment did not work. And she discovered that the cancer ended up metastasizing to other parts of her body, becoming stage 4.

Prior to her diagnosis, Davis was planning to go with her sister to Dolly Parton’s Graduate Nashville Hotel. Unfortunately, the plans were placed on hold after Davis was delivered the bad news about her health. While knowing she is a big fan of Parton, Davis’ sister and middle school guidance counselor, Kim Rager, painted a portrait of the country music icon as a gift.

Rager then took to social media to ask if anyone had contact information for Dolly Parton. This was to see if Parton would autograph the painting. Within 24 hours after the request, Rager received a special surprise from Parton. This was in a form of a personal message for both Rager and Davis.

Rager spoke about the amazing surprise. “The community, friends, and Dolly Parton gave her so much more than just a smile. We’ve gotten to forget about cancer for a few days and lots of laughs and giggles.”

Davis also gave a shout-out to the staff at her dental clinic for taking care of things while she underwent treatment. Despite having to deal with the treatment, Davis and Rager did end up going to the hotel.