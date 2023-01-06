Dolly Parton Makes Surprise Appearance on ‘Call Me Kat’ to Honor the Late Leslie Jordan

Last night marked the winter premiere of Call Me Kat Season 3 and the happy ending for Phil, Leslie Jordan’s character. The majority of the show aired as normal, with the announcement that Phil and his partner had married in an off-screen ceremony in Tahiti and decided to live there permanently, writing off Jordan’s character for good.

As the show neared its end, however, a special guest appeared on-screen: Dolly Parton. Leslie Jordan touched countless lives with his remarkable 35-year career. Few, though, were touched as deeply as Dolly. As such, it was only fitting that the country music icon provide the eulogy for her beloved friend, who passed away in October 2022 at the age of 66.

Dolly Parton’s Heartbreaking Tribute to Leslie Jordan

Dolly Parton began with a heart-wrenching rendition of “Where the Soul Never Dies,” a song she recorded with Jordan for his 2021 album Company’s Comin’. She then gave an emotional speech paying tribute to her late friend, during which she eloquently put the world’s deep admiration for Leslie Jordan into words.

“I know usually at a memorial people talk about somebody,” Parton said. “Well, I’m going to talk to you, because there is that place on the other side and I’m certainly going to see you there, little brother. You left a lot of people here with a lot of precious, precious memories. Everybody loved you, but I doubt that many of them loved you more than I did.”

“I just want you to know that we all love you,” she continued. “We all miss you, and I bet you’re having a big laugh over all of us being sad and sorrowful, and I know that would be the last thing you would want us to be. You made us happy while you were here and we’re happy that you’re at peace. I just want you to know that I will always love you. Goodbye, my sweet Leslie. See you over there.”

‘Call Me Kat’ Stars Honor Leslie Jordan

Following Dolly Parton’s speech, Call Me Kat included a montage of their own precious memories of Leslie Jordan through his two and a half seasons with the show. And, of course, it was played over Jordan and Parton’s duet, “Where the Soul Never Dies.”

As the characters reminisced on their good times with Phil, the show seamlessly transitioned into the actors’ mourning their late costar and friend. Phil’s partner Jalen (played by recurring guest star John Griffin) appeared from a hallway, carrying the actor’s chair emblazoned with Leslie Jordan’s name. Before the legs of the chair had even touched the ground, every actor seated around the table in the background was in tears.

They then gathered around the table, draping one of Phil’s signature bedazzled blazers over the back of the chair. And, fighting back tears, Call Me Kat star Mayim Bialik gave a heartfelt speech.

“What we’ve done here, is we’ve given Phil a happy ending,” Bialik said. “What we’re really doing is mourning the loss of our dear friend, Leslie Jordan. He is irreplaceable. We will miss him very much. Love. Light. Leslie.”