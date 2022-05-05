Dolly Parton Says She Might Include Covers of ‘Free Bird’ and ‘Satisfaction’ on Her Rock Album

Back in February, we learned that Dolly Parton would be on the ballot for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s class of 2022. This decision divided Parton’s fans. Some, the Outsider team included, think that East Tennessee’s native songstress deserves all the accolades she can collect. Others, including Parton herself, didn’t think she was a good fit. Yesterday, (May 4) the votes came in and Dolly is indeed among this year’s inductees. Not only will Dolly Parton “gracefully” accept the honor, but she is also talking about putting together a rock album.

Before the votes came in, Dolly Parton talked about making a rock album. However, now it seems that she’s determined to do so. In a recent interview with Billboard Magazine, Parton talked about what kind of album she’d like to make, who she’d like to have on it, and even some of the tracks she would include.

Dolly Parton on Her Future Rock Album

Before she got into her plans for the future, Dolly Parton told the publication that she’s been thinking about doing a rock album for a long time. “I had actually thought about that before I even got nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame,” she said of making a rock & roll record. “I’ve always wanted to do a great rock album and I’m going to do that. I don’t know when, but I will do one.”

Dolly Parton also revealed that she has a couple of songs in mind for her rock album. “I love the Rolling Stones. I’ve always wanted to do the song ‘Satisfaction.’ That’s one of my husband’s favorite songs. And I may have to drag Mick’s guys up there to help me sing it.”

However, Dolly isn’t opposed to delving into Southern rock, too. “I may do up a version of something like ‘Free Bird’ and do my own version of some classic things that I think would make good rock & roll songs,” she said.

Dolly Parton plans to have some originals on her rock album as well. “I thought about writing a song called ‘Rock of Ages’ where I get all the great old rock & rollers, the people that I have always admired and respected.”

Dolly Talks About Bringing Big Names to Her Future Record

Dolly Parton said she might try to get some classic rock bands to back her on the album. “I may have to get the Rolling Stones to play behind me. Might do something like that – try to get some different rock bands, some of the classic bands, to back me on some of the songs I do and then do two or three or four originals.”

Dolly Parton may even have a title for the upcoming rock album. “Now I’m in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. So I’m going to have to do a rock album at some point… I may have to call my album Rock Star!”