Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus ‘Rainbowland’ Duet Deemed Too Controversial For Wisconsin School Performance

When it comes to country music icons, none are more seemingly wholesome than Dolly Parton. She exudes the kind of sweetness and positivity that makes people feel good about themselves. Heck, I’d wager that many people love Dolly so much due to how good she makes them feel. However, one school board in Wisconsin has decided that a “Rainbowland” – a Dolly and Miley Cyrus duet – could be deemed too controversial for students. Before we go on, take a moment to listen to the song.

According to The Freeman, a local news source, Heyer Elementary School in Waukesha, Wisconsin is gearing up for its annual spring concert. Every year, first-graders learn a handful of songs and perform them for their parents. This year, the teachers who organize the event planned to add the Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus duet to the setlist.

Melissa Tempel is a dual language teacher who helps to organize the concert alongside the school’s music teacher. “We told [the music teacher] we really wanted to do ‘It’s a Wonderful World.’ The kids really love that one. Parents usually love that one too. Off of that, we thought we should do a theme about the world,” Tempel said.

Tempel added that the music teacher found “Rainbowland” and felt like the kids would love it because it’s a catchy up-tempo number. On Monday, the teachers gave the students the setlist on their iPads so they could listen to them. Additionally, Tempel played the songs in class for the students.

The next day, Tempel received an email from the music teacher stating that the school’s principal said they were not allowed to perform “Rainbowland” in the concert. The principal deemed the Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus duet too controversial.

School Board Bans Dolly Parton Duet to Protect Kids from… Positivity?

“It was determined that ‘Rainbowland’ could be perceived as controversial according to SDW Board Policy 2240. The teacher was asked to pick a different song for the first-grade concert which ended up being ‘Rainbow Connection’ by Jim Henson. That song is great for first graders and fits in their concert theme as well,” Jim Sebert, school superintendent told The Freeman.

Sebert added, “The main question was is the song appropriate for the age and maturity of the students.”

Sebert nor the principal of Heyer Elementary clarified what was so “controversial” about the song.

“They need to feel welcome at the school and we need to be transparent about what is going on. They are very confused as to why they can’t sing ‘Rainbowland,’” Tempel said. She added that “They are very hurt by it. They were so upset. I don’t know what to say. That is the honest truth.”

A Closer Look at ‘Rainbowland’

Dolly Parton is an ardent supporter of the LGBTQ+ community. Additionally, she has often used rainbow imagery in the past. However, it doesn’t seem that she uses the rainbow specifically for its connection with LGBTQ+ people. In fact, she wrote a children’s book called I Am a Rainbow that teaches young children about accepting the different emotions they feel. She didn’t come close to mentioning sexual orientation in the book.

Moreover, she famously said, “If you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain.” This makes it seem like she sees it as a symbol of positivity, in general, and not a political or ideological statement.

“Rainbowland” isn’t specifically an anthem for LGBTQ+ people. Instead, it’s a call for peace, acceptance, and positivity in a turbulent world. Look at the lyrics – which Heyer Elementary administrators worry might be “deemed controversial” – below and form your own opinion.

Lyrics

Living in a Rainbowland

Where everything goes as planned

And I smile

‘Cause I know if we try, we could really make a difference in this world

I won’t give up, won’t sleep a wink

It’s the only thought I think, you know where I stand

I believe we can start living in a Rainbowland

Living in a Rainbowland

Where you and I go hand in hand

Oh, I’d be lying if I said this was fine

All the hurt and the hate going on here

We are rainbows, me and you

Every color, every hue

Let’s shine on through

Together, we can start living in a Rainbowland

Living in a Rainbowland

The skies are blue and things are grand

Wouldn’t it be nice to live in paradise

Where we’re free to be exactly who we are

Let’s all dig down deep inside

Brush the judgment and fear aside

Make wrong things right

And end the fight

‘Cause I promise ain’t nobody gonna win (come on)

Living in a Rainbowland

Where you and I go hand in hand

Oh, I’d be lying if I said this was fine

All the hurt and the hate going on here

We are rainbows, me and you

Every color, every hue

Let’s shine on through

Together, we can start living in a Rainbowland