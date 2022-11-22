Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus Fans Are Going Wild Over Their Outfits for Their New Year’s Eve Special

It may not even be Thanksgiving yet, but Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus are ready to ring the new year. The iconic duo recently dropped a promotional video for their joint NBC/Peacock TV New Year’s Eve special. Full of glitz and hairspray, the two have garnered tons of praise for their looks.

On Monday, November 21, Cyrus posted the clip to her Instagram. “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party is about getting glamorous and dressing your best,” she wrote as she sat with the “9-5” singer, who is also her godmother. Together, they sat at a fully set table with champagne glasses.

“Well, we do that every day, don’t we, Miley?” responded the country queen, to which the pop singer replied, “you taught me well!” In the background, viewers can hear her godmother’s classic hit “Jolene” playing as the former “Hannah Montana” star gives fans the details.

“Join us in Miami on December 31, live on NBC and streaming on Peacock,” she said. “It’s going to be legendary!” Parton added. “She would know,” concluded Cyrus as Parton laughed.

The 29-year-old wore an eye-catching mini-black dress with a corset-style look. She also completed it with straight hair, strappy sandals, and minimal pink makeup. Parton also wore a sparkling, plunging print dress in beige and black. Of course, she accessorized with her iconic big hair and statement earrings.

Miley Cyrus to join godmother, Dolly Parton for upcoming Christmas special

After she posted the clip, fans took to the comments section to praise the music icons for their looks. “Looking forward to Seeing Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton both Phenomenal Singers!” wrote one fan, while another commented, “Legendary is an understatement!” “Would sell my soul to go to this,” wrote a third. A fourth quipped, “Pete as a guest?” Last year, Cyrus hosted the special NYE broadcast alongside Saturday Night Live cast member and comedian Pete Davidson. The show included performances from Miley Cyrus, Noah Cyrus, Jack Harlow, Anitta, 24kGoldn, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Kitty Ca$h, Brandi Carlile and Saweetie.

The former Disney child star will also join her godmother for her own NBC Christmas special, “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas,” which fans can watch on Thursday, December 1. It will also feature Jimmy Fallon, Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams, Tom Everett Scott, Ana Gasteyer, and Angel Parker.

Jen Neal, the Executive Vice President of Entertainment Live Events, Specials and E! News, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, gave her two cents about the special.

“The inaugural ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ was an unqualified success and we know this year’s show will be just as spectacular, with plenty of surprises and lots of fun,” she said. “We can’t wait to get the party started.”

The 2023 show will air on NBC and Peacock live on New Year’s Eve from 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m EST time.