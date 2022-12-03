‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’: How To Stream

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas premiered on NBC earlier this week. It drew millions of viewers from around the nation. However, there are still several Dolly fans who missed out on the broadcast. Luckily, there are a couple of options.

If you missed the broadcast of Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas, you can stream it on NBC.com. Additionally, you can find the holiday special on Peacock. If Mountain Magic Christmas doesn’t give you enough of Dolly’s holiday cheer, you can also watch Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love on Peacock.

Mountain Magic Christmas

Dolly Parton recruited some of her favorite people to help bring the Christmas special to life. She called on Miley and Billy Ray Cyrus because one can’t really have a holiday celebration without family. Additionally, Parton called on her longtime friend and fellow country icon Willie Nelson to join the cast. The film also features Dolly’s duet partner and celebrity crush Jimmy Fallon as well as country up-and-comer Jimmie Allen.

Mountain Magic Christmas sees Dolly Parton putting together a Dollywood Christmas special. She hopes to share the mountain magic that she finds at her theme park during the holiday season with the world in hopes of lifting the spirits of everyone who sees it. During the production of the show, Parton finds herself on a Scrooge-like journey of self-discovery with Three Wise Mountain Men. In the end, Dolly learns – and shares- some valuable lessons about Christmas.

Part of that is true to life. Dolly Parton said she hopes Mountain Magic Christmas will “Make people happy and touch them, make them think and feel better about things. At the end of the show, I want them going away feeling like ‘I’ve just been to a service or some kind. I feel better about myself and about life.’”

Dolly Parton Loves Christmas

It’s no secret that Dolly Parton loves Christmas. The country icon goes all out for the holiday every year. She keeps a Christmas tree in every room of her house. Additionally, Dolly dresses up like Santa to pick up her nieces and nephews to celebrate the holiday.

Her love of Christmas doesn’t stop at home, though. Far from it. Dolly Parton has appeared in over half a dozen holiday specials over the years. Additionally, she has delivered three Christmas albums including Once Upon a Christmas with Kenny Rogers.

Recently, Dolly Parton opened up about her love of the Yuletide season. “I feel like I’m part of Christmas, like one of those cartoons or one of the stuffed animals or some of those things that you think about at Christmastime, like a little elf,” she said. Dolly added, “I so love Christmas and I love everything about it.”