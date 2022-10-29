‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’ Holiday Film Reveals Premiere Date

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas finally has a debut date. And thankfully, the wait is nearly over.

The two-hour holiday special is scheduled to drop on Dec. 1 at 8 pm ET on NBC. And as previously announced, it will include musical performances by Dolly and several of her closest friends.

According to Deadline, guests will include Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Jimmy Falon. Jimmie Allen and Zach Williams are also part of the show.

However, the stars won’t just be taking the stage and performing a typical star-studded Christmas concert. Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas is described as a musical about the making of a network special. In it, audiences will watch rehearsals and production numbers. And amid chaos, Dolly will take a personal journey into her past with the help of three Wise Mountain Men. So, it has a bit of a modern Christmas Carol vibe, but without Dolly being a Scrooge.

“When it’s time for her big special to air, a renewed and inspired Dolly goes rogue,” NBC further explains. The mega-star shows “the world that the real magic of Christmas lies in the hearts of the children we all once were, the realization that Christmas is about the people we share it with, and how her faith remains the common thread between Christmases past, present, and future.”

The country music singer filmed the movie from her Dollywood theme park, which is located in Pigeon Forge, TN, with a Smoky Mountain backdrop. And the cast began production this past May.

‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’ Will Debut a New and Original Holiday Song

The lighthearted movie will showcase a few of Dolly Parton’s most famous non-holiday hits, including I Will Always Love You and 9 to 5. And several Yuletide classics will be sprinkled in. Mountain Magic Christmas will also debut a brand new holiday tune.

CSI’s David Rambo both wrote and executive produced with the help of Sam Haskell and Dolly Parton. Haskell also produced Dolly’s Heartstrings and Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors. Joe Lazarov (Gossip Girl) and Hudson Hickman (Christmas on the Square) round out the EP team. Warner Bros. Television produced with Magnolia Hill Productions and Sandollar Productions.

Two-time Emmy Award winner Kathryn Burns (My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend ) choreographed all of the musical numbers with assistant choreographer David Hull.

Along with the headlining stars, there will also be appearances by Tom Everett Scott, Ana Gasteyer, Angel Parker, and many more.