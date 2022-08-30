Dolly Parton’s ‘Mountain Magic Christmas’: Miley Cyrus to Join Her Godmother in Upcoming Holiday Movie

Miley Cyrus is joining her godmother, country music icon Dolly Parton in the upcoming holiday film Mountain Magic Christmas. The Party In The USA singer has just been cast in the upcoming holiday movie which was first announced in May.

The 29-year-old pop star announced the news earlier this week, and fans are excited to see the duo together. No doubt wowing the crowds as they duet some of our favorite Christmas classics this holiday season.

Miley Cyrus And Her Country Icon Godmother Dolly Parton Are Joined By A Star-Studded Mountain Magic Christmas Cast

Also joining Dolly Parton in the upcoming project are Miley’s father, Achey Breaky Heart singer Billy Ray Cyrus, and iconic country music crooner Willie Nelson. Also joining the cast is nighttime talk show host and comedian Jimmy Fallon.

A premiere date for this upcoming film has yet to officially be set. However, the movie’s plot has already been released. Mountain Magic Christmas is described as a “modern-day movie musical about the making of a network TV special.”

Mountain Magic Christmas Fulfills The Country Icon’s ‘Desire’ To Uplift Spirits This Holiday Season

The film will feature the 76-year-old country music icon as she fulfills her “desire to uplift an exhausted world’s spirits.” The Do I Ever Cross Your Mind singer does this by sharing the inspiring holiday “mountain magic” she sees at her historical and iconic park, Dollywood, during the holidays.

In the film, Dolly Parton finds herself “taking a private journey into her past,” early descriptions note. Further details of the upcoming holiday special note that the Tennessee native is “guided by the mysterious appearances of her personal Three Wise Mountain Men.”

“When it’s time for her big special to air, a renewed and inspired Dolly goes rogue,” the details continue. The star shows “the world that the real magic of Christmas lies in the hearts of the children we all once were, the realization that Christmas is about the people we share it with, and how her faith remains the common thread between Christmases past, present, and future.”

This latest Mountain Magic Christmas casting announcement comes just a few days after Dolly Parton announced the re-release of her popular 2020 Christmas album. This 2022 version, however, will be coming with a few new “deluxe” version features.

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year!” Dolly Parton exclaims in her recent Insta post.

“A Holly Dolly Christmas Ultimate Deluxe is coming October 14th,” the country crooner teases in the post.

Dolly Parton adds that this upcoming holiday album release means that it’s time “to celebrate.” And, to do so Parton says that she is sharing one of the album’s deluxe tracks a few months early.

“ I’m sharing my previously unreleased track “A Smoky Mountain Christmas” today!” the country music superstar exclaims.

“Go give it a listen,” she adds. “[A]nd head to my story to pre-order now.”