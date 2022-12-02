Dolly Parton’s ‘Mountain Magic Christmas’ Premiere Pulls in Huge Ratings

Across the country, people are starting to get into the Christmas spirit. Dolly Parton is one of those people who count the days to the Yuletide season. She goes all out for the holiday every year. In recent years, she’s spread cheer to her fans with Christmas albums and televised specials. This year, she delivered a deluxe edition of her Holly Dolly Christmas album a brand-new holiday special.

Dolly Parton’s latest Christmas movie Mountain Magic Christmas premiered on NBC last night and dominated the evening’s ratings. That comes as no surprise, though. The movie featured Parton leading an all-star cast in a musical full of festive fun. Of course, millions of people across the nation tuned in.

According to TV Line, Mountain Magic Christmas pulled in 6 million viewers. Additionally, Dolly Parton’s Christmas special pulled a 0.5 rating. As a result, it is tied for the highest-rated program in the 18-49 demographic for the night. Hell’s Kitchen on Fox currently has a 0.5 rating as well. However, future adjustments due to NFL preemptions may change that.

While Hell’s Kitchen is tied in ratings, Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas pulled in more than twice as many viewers. Currently, reports show that Hell’s Kitchen pulled in 2.5 million viewers. Mountain Magic Christmas even beat ABC’s broadcast of the Disney film Frozen II (2.2mil/0.4).

Dolly Parton Discusses Mountain Magic Christmas

Dolly Parton didn’t make Mountain Magic Christmas with ratings in mind. In a recent interview, she said that she just felt like the timing was right. “I just felt like it was time for me to do another special like this with good music, with comedy, with meaningful things,” Parton said. She added that she hoped to help people escape the stress of life. She hopes viewers will “feel entertained for a couple hours just to get away from everything else.”

Dolly Parton went on to say that she wants this movie to “make people happy and touch them, make them think and feel better about things. At the end of the show, I want them going away feeling like ‘I’ve just been to a service of some kind. I feel better about myself and about life.”

Doing something with the hopes of helping others isn’t new for Dolly Parton. People around the world know about her philanthropic works. At the same time, she has been very open about her love for Christmas. So, Mountain Magic Christmas was a great vehicle for Dolly to do what she loves during her favorite time of year.

About her love of Christmas, Dolly Parton said, “I feel like I’m part of Christmas, like one of those cartoons or one of the stuffed animals or some of those things that you think about at Christmastime, like a little elf.”