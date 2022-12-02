Dolly Parton’s New Rock Album Is ‘Some of the Best Work’ She’s Done

Dolly Parton has no plans of slowing down. On the contrary, she’s proven she wants to continue pushing herself. The country queen recently proved she could push her career to new bounds when she dropped her groundbreaking rock project. Instead, she says it’s some of the best work she’s ever released in her 60 years of making music.

During a recent “Today” show appearance, the East Tennessee native revealed that her upcoming rock project might be one of her best albums.

“I really think it’s some of the best work I’ve ever done,” the recent Rock n Roll Hall of Fame inductee told co-host, Hoda Kotb. “I think so. Only because it’s different for me, I wanted it to be good.”

She also said that her longtime husband, Carl Dean, is supporting his wife of over 50 years as she switches things up.

“Well, he’s praying for me, I think,” Dolly Parton jokingly said of her husband. “I guess he’s hoping I can pull it off.” She also revealed that Dean played a significant role in the inspiration behind her debut rock album.

The “9 to 5” singer got the idea to make a rock album when she was nominated to be in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame earlier in 2022. However, at the time, she humbly turned down the nomination. “I never thought of myself as a rock star,” she said.

Dolly Parton added: “I found out later that they give it to you if you’ve influenced other people. I found out more about it. But I had said at the start I didn’t want to accept it because I didn’t think I’d earned it. And still ain’t sure.”

Last month, the “Jolene” singer performed at this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles, where she finally accepted the prestigious honor.

“I thought, ‘Well, if they wanna give it to me anyhow, I’m going to accept it gracefully,'” she explained. “And then I’m gonna go ahead and do a rock album and just make the most of it.”

Dolly Parton reveals New Year’s resolutions

In addition, Parton said she’s working on dropping the project sometime next year. However, she’s got several other goals for the new year.

“My hopes for the new year is a little more kindness, a little more love and a little more tryin’ to pull together instead of falling apart,” she revealed on the show. “I’m gonna try my best to try to bring as much joy as I can, and lift people up as much as I can in my way. I just think we all need to try a little harder. I don’t care what our politics are or religion or our color or anything else.”

When revealing her resolutions for 2021, she said she is going “to try to make as much of that happen as I can through songs or through giving or through whatever it may be.”