Dolly Parton Now Has Her Own Funko Pop! Figures Featuring Two of Her Most Iconic Looks: PHOTOS

Dolly Parton is pretty much everywhere. She started her career in music and was popular on radio stations in East Tennessee. Later, she took her golden voice and platinum locks to television when she joined the Porter Wagoner Show. Later, she began starring in movies like 9 to 5 and Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. In recent years, Dolly has teamed up with companies to create perfumes, ice cream flavors, and even pet clothes and accessories. Now, fans have a chance to own a tiny Dolly replica.

That’s right, Dolly Parton has joined the ranks of superheroes and pop culture icons. Funko finally decided to immortalize Dolly with a pair of Pop! figurines. These new collectibles are part of Funko’s Pop! Rocks line that features figurines of iconic musicians such as Eddie Van Halen, Snoop Dogg, Selena, and many more.

Dolly Parton’s Funko Pop! Rocks Figurines

The two figures feature Dolly Parton wearing different outfits and holding different instruments. One sports an orange suit and a banjo. The 4.5-inch figure will be available everywhere for about $12. The other is a little more special. The sparkling white suit and matching guitar on the 4.3-inch figure celebrate Dolly’s landmark performance at the 2014 Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts. It is exclusive to Funko.com and will cost about $15. Both figures are available for preorder now.

Ryann Meikle, concept lead at Funko talked about creating the figurines. “Through her heartfelt music, genuine soul, and authenticity, Dolly Parton continues to inspire generations across the globe, including the team at Funko. Known for her unforgettable performances and dazzling attire, Funko wanted to pay homage to the music icon by leaning into the outfits fans will never forget. Now, Funko.com will feature two Pop! figures of the music icon, one which spotlights the show-stopping ensemble from her record-breaking performance at the 2014 Glastonbury Festival.”

The 2014 Glastonbury Festival

Dolly Parton took the Pyramid Stage at the 2014 Glastonbury Festival in a stunning rhinestone-encrusted ensemble and played a matching guitar through most of the set. She drew 180,000 people to watch her perform on that summer day in Somerset, England.

According to Dolly Parton’s website, “When she took to the Pyramid Stage, it was said that all the other stages were empty and even the performers were likely gathered to see her concert. A sharp contrast to the famous Glastonbury mud, Dolly greeted her fans in a white rhinestone-covered pants suit.”

Before drawing the record-breaking crowd Dolly Parton received a presentation marking another career milestone. She surpassed 100 million career album sales. It’s easy to see why the folks at Funko would want to commemorate such a momentous day in Parton’s iconic decades-long career in country music.