Dolly Parton Officially Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: ‘I’m a Rockstar Now’

On Nov. 5, Dolly Parton added another title to her laundry list of accolades. During the evening, the country music icon was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

She was inducted alongside fellow inductees such as Eminem, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Eurythmics, Lionel Richie, and Carly Simon. In addition, Judas Priest and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis will join the Rock Hall with the “award for musical excellence.”

Singer-songwriter P!nk had the honor of inducting Parton. P!nk delivered an emotional speech in which she called the event “one of the most magical nights I’ve witnessed in the history of me being in music.”

During her speech, she walked the attendee’s through the Tennessee native’s historic career. However, she paid close attention to being a woman not only in the entertainment industry but also in America.

P!nk also referred to her hits that speak most to Parton’s upbringing, but she also talked about the songs everyone can relate to, such as “Coat of Many Colors” to “9 to 5.” P!nk even briefly belted out the chorus of “9-5” at one point during her speech.

“[Dolly is] one of the greatest storytellers of our time… of all time,” P!nk said at one point.

As Parton came on stage to accept her honor, Parton and P!nk exchanged a warm embrace before Parton hilariously said, “I’m a rockstar now!”

Dolly Parton adds ‘Rockstar’ to her laundry list of titles

During her acceptance, Dolly Parton teased her upcoming rock album and even treated attendees to her unreleased new rock song. During the song, she sang wholeheartedly: “I still got rock and roll down in my country soul.”

Despite initially refusing her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as she thought she “didn’t earn that right,” it appears the event’s organizers couldn’t take no for an answer — even if the person saying ‘no’ was the queen of country music herself.

“This is a very, very, very special night. I still got rock and roll down in my country soul,” she said. Earlier this year, Parton declared that her next album will be strictly rock music as opposed to her classic country roots. She also debuted the album’s first song, “Rockin.”

“My husband is a huge rock fan and he’s always said you should do it.” She added: “But if I’m gonna be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I’m gonna have to earn it.”

During the star-studded event, the most memorable moment was when nearly every inductee sang a rendition of “Jolene.”

In addition, the 2022 ceremony is the first time in its 37-year history that six female acts, Benatar, Parton, Simon, Cotten, Robinson, and Annie Lennox — were inducted in one class.

Fans can watch the ceremony on Nov. 19 on HBO.