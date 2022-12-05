dolly-parton-officially-joins-tiktok

Late Sunday afternoon, beloved country music icon Dolly Parton joined the infamous video-sharing app TikTok. The Country Queen made her first TikTok post on Sunday afternoon. The debut post was a montage of clips of her prolific caeer with an ending message that said “Hey, TikTok! It’s Dolly!”

“I have arrived!” Parton wrote with the first clip. Clearly, fans of Dolly are ecstatic to see her on the video-sharing app. As of this writing, she already has over 120,000 followers.

Last year, Dolly had a TikTok imposter

Last year, Dolly Parton’s fans were overjoyed when they saw the country music legend had joined TikTok. However, they were disappointed when they realized it was all a hoax by some imposter on the internet. The faux Parton seemed to make her debut on the video-sharing app back in September of 2021. “Woohoo!” The entertainer exclaimed in a clip that had more than a million likes before its removal. “Well hello, I guess I’m on TikTok!”

A few nights later, however, the imposter account had been taken down and the video deleted. A spokesperson for country singer Dolly Parton explained that an imposter had taken an old video from Parton’s Imagination Library website and “manipulated it.” “Take a closer look…” the spokesperson explained. They noted that the social media platform had removed the video. However, the new account that debuted today is verified and official.

Dolly Parton is teaming with Miley Cyrus for two holiday specials in 2022

To celebrate New Year’s this year, Dolly Parton is teaming up with Miley Cyrus for an unforgettable performance on NBC. Cyrus, 29, and Parton, 76, will return to Miami to co-host the second installment of Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. The show is produced by SNL creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels. Parton is a notable departure from last year’s co-host, Pete Davidson.

In interviews, both Parton and Cyrus have spoken highly of each other and their respective impact on one another’s lives. Of course, Dolly Parton is one of Cyrus’ main musical influences. In fact, Cyrus has performed Parton’s song “Jolene” multiple times in the past. They’ve even done it together a few times. The pair performed Neil Young’s “After the Gold Rush” at the 2019 Grammy Awards with Maren Morris. This year, during the Saturday Night Live cold open, Cyrus performed a cover of Parton’s “Light of a Clear Blue Morning.”

This won’t be the only time that Cyrus and Parton worked together this holiday season. The pop star will also appear on NBC’s Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas. The special aired on December 1st. It will also feature Jimmy Fallon, Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams, Tom Everett Scott, Ana Gasteyer, and Angel Parker.