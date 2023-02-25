Dolly Parton on Her New Song With Dionne Warwick: ‘One of the Highlights of My Career’

In January, Dionne Warwick announced that she planned to team up with Dolly Parton for a gospel duet. Now, after a long wait, it’s here. “Peace Like a River” hit streaming services yesterday.

Last night, Parton took to Twitter to share her thoughts about working with Warwick to record the duet. “I was honored to get to sing with one of my idols, [Dionne Warwick],” Dolly Parton said in the tweet. “I have loved her since we were younger and getting to sing with her was one of the highlights of my career,” she added.

I was honored to get to sing with one of my idols, @dionnewarwick. I have loved her since we were younger and getting to sing with her was one of the highlights of my career. I loved that she loved my song, and I loved singing it with her ❤️ “Peace Like A River” is out now! https://t.co/FGvEDnw46B — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) February 25, 2023

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

The country icon went on to say, “I loved that she loved my song, and I loved singing it with her.”

It turns out that Dionne Warwick also felt honored to work with Dolly. In an interview with Billboard, Warwick shared how she felt about working with Parton.

Dionne Warwick Loved Working with Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton and Dionne Warwick recorded their vocals in separate locations. Then, later on, they finally met up to record the music video for the song. It was a meeting that was a long time in the making.

Both artists have had long and successful careers and have been fans of one another’s work for decades. However, their paths never crossed until they came together to shoot the video. “Well, it was more laughter than anything else. We had a wonderful, wonderful meeting. It was as if we’d known each other for years,” Warwick said about Dolly Parton.

Then, she gave some more details about the video shoot. “We were there to take care of our business, but along with that, we found time to not only smile but outright laugh,” Warwick revealed

. “Dolly is very, very grounded – which I was thrilled about – but she’s also very business, which I happen to be about as well,” Warwick said about Parton’s personality. “It felt like two peas in a pod. It wasn’t like we were working at all, it was more like two friends meeting for lunch.”

More About “Peace Like a River”

Dolly Parton wrote “Peace Like a River” and sent it to Dionne Warwick. The lyrics as well as Dolly’s vocals captivated Warwick immediately. “She asked if I’d like to do it as a duet. She’s testifying on this song, which she knows how to do,” Dionne said of the song.

The “Walk on By” singer went on to say, “She felt that I was her voice of choice to do this with. She feels that the world needs it, as I do, and she said ‘We’ve got a hit song.’ It’s so beautifully written… I’m truly honored that she asked me to record it.”

“Peace Like a River” is the first single from Dionne Warwick’s upcoming album Songs of Inspiration.