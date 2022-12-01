Dolly Parton Opens Up About Her New Holiday Special ‘I Feel Like I’m Part of Christmas’

Christmastime is a great time to be a Dolly Parton fan. It’s her favorite time of the year. As a result, she regularly releases new holiday-themed music, movies, and concert specials to celebrate. Over the years, she’s given us plenty of gifts and this year is no different. She released the deluxe edition of her holiday album Holly Dolly Christmas earlier this year and her newest Christmas movie will premiere tonight on NBC.

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas will feature some of Dolly’s favorite people. We’ll see her share the screen with Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, and more in the new made-for-TV movie. The film will be a musical about the making of a network TV Christmas special. While all of that is going on, Dolly will take a spiritual journey with three Wise Mountain Men. So, it will be like A Christmas Carol but more fun.

Recently, Dolly Parton sat down with People to discuss her upcoming Christmas special.

Dolly Parton on Mountain Magic Christmas

“I feel like I’m part of Christmas, like one of those cartoons or one of the stuffed animals or some of those things that you think about at Christmastime, like a little elf,” Dolly Parton told the publication. “I so love Christmas and I love everything about it.”

Dolly Parton also opened up about the timing of her new special. “I just felt like it was time for me to do another special like this with good music, with comedy, with meaningful things,” she said. Parton went on to say that she hopes that the special will make viewers “feel entertained for a couple hours just to get away from everything else.”

However, Dolly Parton has bigger goals for Mountain Magic Christmas. She wants to “Make people happy and touch them, make them think and feel better about things. At the end of the show, I want them going away feeling like ‘I’ve just been to a service of some kind. I feel better about myself and about life.’”

Dolly on Working with Willie Nelson

Mountain Magic Christmas has an amazing cast full of some of Dolly Parton’s favorite people. However, one cast member stands out among the rest – Dolly’s fellow Country Music Hall of Famer Willie Nelson. They have been friends since she first came to Nashville in the 60s, so working together on this movie is special for Parton. “Our lives have kind of been parallel all through the years. We just have a special bond because of that. And I’ve just always loved him. So, I asked if he would come be on this show with me, and he said he would. We’re two of the old times, you know. We’ve lost so many of our dear friends through the years, but Willie and I are still hanging in there.”