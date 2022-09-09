Dolly Parton Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Queen Elizabeth, Recalls Performing for Her

Dolly Parton is royalty herself, and she is paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth. The country music icon once performed for the Queen. Check out the message that Dolly shared below.

“I had the honor of meeting and performing for Queen Elizabeth II on my trip to London in 1977. She carried herself with grace and strength her entire life. May she Rest in Peace. My thoughts and prayers are with her family at this time,” Dolly shared in the post. She also included a photo of their meeting.

Many of the biggest stars in the world are paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after news of her death broke on Thursday. Sir Elton John was among them.

“Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s passing,” he said. “She was an inspiring presence and led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine, caring warmth. Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly.”

Another tribute came in from another Brit, Sharon Osbourne.

“Rest in Peace Queen Elizabeth II. The embodiment of strength, dignity and unwavering commitment to her vow. May you be at peace beside His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburg. Long Live The King,” she posted to social media.

Sharon’s husband, the Prince of Darkness, also paid tribute to the Queen.

“I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen. With a heavy heart, I say it is devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II,” Ozzy Osbourne said.

Dolly Parton is Having a Big Year

Meanwhile, Dolly Parton is having quite a year. She just released a new version of “9 to 5” that was recorded as a duet with Kelly Clarkson. The track is from a new documentary that debuted at South by Southwest this spring titled “Still Working 9 to 5.” It was featured in the film, but it is now available to stream everywhere. She’s also announced a deluxe edition of her Christmas album is on the way. A Holly Dolly Christmas: The Ultimate Deluxe Edition arrives on October 14. It features tons of guest appearances, including Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus, Michael Buble and Jimmy Fallon. “A Smoky Mountain Christmas” is already available to stream.

The track with Jimmy Fallon is “All I Want for Christmas is You.” The duo have developed quite a friendship lately, as she took him on a very special tour of Dollywood. ‘The Tonight Show’ host shared photos of his trip with Dolly to social media. He grabbed a little barbecue while he was in Tennessee, too.