Dolly Parton To Perform at Miley Cyrus’ ‘New Year’s Eve Party’ on NBC

Before Thanksgiving, we already knew what we would be watching on New Year’s Eve. Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton announced that they would co-host Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party live from Miami. The shindig will air live on NBC and stream exclusively on Peacock. At the time, the duo promised an electrifying show. Earlier today, we learned more about the lineup for the event.

Just having Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton host the show would have been enough to make it an epic way to spend the evening. However, Miley and NBC added plenty more talent to the bill. The night will include both musical performances and comedy acts.

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus to Host Star-Studded Show

Of course, Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton will perform during the show. Additionally, singer-songwriter FLETCHER, rapper Latto, hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd, LA-based rock band Liily, and chart-topping singer Sia will share their musical talents with the audience. That’s not all, though. Saturday Night Live cast members Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman will appear. Also, the comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy will perform. In short, it will be a massively entertaining night.

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party will kick off at 10:30 pm Eastern Time. Tune in on NBC or Peacock to catch all of the action.

Miley Cyrus on the Big Night

In a promotional interview for the big event, Miley Cyrus opened up about why she wanted to do another New Year’s Eve broadcast and why she tapped her godmother, Dolly Parton, to co-host.

“I wanted to host my own New Year’s Eve party on NBC because I think it’s really important that we can all spend it together. The only way to do that is to get some of the biggest artists, some of the best talent – and having Dolly Parton definitely doesn’t hurt – to come to Miami and celebrate. No one’s going to want to miss that,” she said.

About hosting with Dolly, Cyrus said, “I thought me and Dolly Parton were the perfect pair to host my New Year’s Eve party because people have seen us together on TV. But, usually, it’s in a scripted way, like we did my TV show. But, to see us unscripted and improving and especially we’ve got this midnight moment where none of us know exactly what’s going to happen at midnight… You can kind of plan and prepare, but it feels like it always becomes something that you couldn’t expect or you couldn’t write. It’s just something that’s live and happens in the moment. People don’t get to see Dolly like that very often.”

So, if you ever wanted to see Dolly Parton completely unscripted here’s your chance. Mark your calendars for this NYE bash.