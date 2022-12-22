Dolly Parton Plans To Unearth Time Capsule When She’s 99

Dolly Parton locked away a time capsule that includes a never-before-heard song when she opened one of her Dollywood resorts. And she wishes she hadn’t because the song deserves to be heard now.

While visiting The Kelly Clarkson Show on December 20, Clarkson asked if rumors about the tune were true. And while verifying they were, she explained that waiting to debut it is driving her “crazy.”

“I have written a song that nobody’s going to hear ’til I’m 99 years old. And I might be there, I might not be, but it’s when we did Dollywood…and we put it in a time capsule to be opened…You have no idea how that has bothered me. I want to go dig that up so bad,” she said.

Dolly Parton’s Time Capsule Includes Several Treasures from the Early 2000s

The capsule was part of the Pigeon Forge amusement park’s Dreammore Resort opening back in 2015. It’s supposed to capture the musical styles from that generation. Along with the song, Dolly included a CD player and instructions on how to play the disk.

In a separate interview with Jimmy Fallon, she also mentioned that she also wrote a letter to her future fans, left notes about that year’s music trends, and included a set of handwritten lyrics. She left a copy of her 2012 book, Dream More: Celebrate the Dreamer in You, for good measure.

“I need to use that song. It’s a really good song,” she laughed. “But yes, I have a song that’s buried that no one’s gonna hear till [2045]. I don’t know whose damn idea that was.”

The Country Legend Worries the Song Will ‘Disintegrate’ Before Anyone Hears It

The time capsule is currently sitting behind glass in the lower lobby of Dreammore. Dolly Parton admitted that the others involved in the endeavor aren’t expecting her to live long enough to see the song released. But that’s not even her biggest fear. She’s worried that when the time comes to unlock the treasures, the CD and papers might be destroyed, and all her efforts will have been for nothing.

“I figure it’ll probably disintegrate. Probably nobody will ever hear it. That’s what bothers me to think that it’s a song nobody’s ever gonna hear if it rots in there before they open it.” she continued.

While talking to Fallon, the 9 to 5 singer said she may still be “hoppin’ around ” when the world finally hears it. But if she’s not, she hopes that the future generation of country music fans enjoys her work.

“If any of you are around when they open that box,” she said, “well, I hope you enjoy it.”