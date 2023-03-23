Dolly Parton Readies New Fashion Book ‘Behind the Seams’

Country music legend Dolly Parton announced on Wednesday (March 22nd) she is planning to release a new book, BEHIND THE SEAMS: My Life in Rhinestones.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

In an Instagram post, Parton shared more details about the upcoming book. “I am happy, proud, and excited to present my brand new book Behind The Seams to all of you! It is my hope that you will enjoy a look at my life in costume and hair, and get to know some of the wonderful people that have helped shape my life and look.”

According to CMT, Dolly Parton teamed up with Holly George-Warren to write the upcoming book, with Rebecca Seaver curating it. The new novel will include behind-the-scene stories about the country music star’s life as well as career. It will also have a collection of photos from Parton’s private costume collection.

BEHIND THE SEAMS: My Life in Rhinestones will then spotlight the music icon’s “unforgettable” looks from the ’60s to now. “Along the way, Parton discusses memorable outfits from her past,” the book’s description reads. “From the clothes her mother would sew out of feed sacks (including her Coat of Many Colors) and the bold dresses and hairdos that shook up Nashville, to the bunny suit on the cover of Playboy, evening wear at Studio 54 costumes from her most famous film and TV roles, and the daring styles that continue to entertain and inspire today.”

Dolly Parton’s BEHIND THE SEAMS: My Life in Rhinestones is the second book in a trilogy. The first book Songteller: My Life in Lyrics was released in 2020. BEHIND THE SEAMS will be released on October 17th.

Dolly Parton Once Recalled Being Told to Not ‘Look So Cheap’

During an April 2022 appearance on Worklife With Adam Grant podcast, Dolly Parton spoke about the worst fashion advice she ever received. “The main advice that people want to give me was to change my look,” Parton explained. “To go simpler with my hair and the way that I dress.”

Dolly Parton was also told to not “look so cheap” because no one would take her seriously. She then explained the origin of her signature looks. “The way I look and the way I looked then was a country girl’s idea of glam,” she shared. “Just like I wrote in my Backwoods Barbie song. People wanted me to change, they thought I looked cheap. But I patterned my look after the town tramp.”

Parton went on to add that people kept telling her she was trash. However, in her little girl’s mind, she had a different opinion about her style. “I thought, ‘Well, that’s what I’m going to be when I grow up.’ It was really like a look I was after. I wasn’t a natural beauty. So I just like to look the way I look.”