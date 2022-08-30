Dolly Parton to Release ‘A Holly Dolly Christmas’ Deluxe Edition This Fall

Music icon Dolly Parton announced a Christmas album. A Holly Dolly Christmas: The Ultimate Deluxe Version will feature many surprise guests as collabs.

Parton originally released the album back in 2020. This year, the same album will be released, but this time an expanded edition with eight new tracks. The album will drop on October 14, for those who start listening to Christmas music the first chilly day of the year.

Guests on A Holly Dolly Christmas include Jimmy Fallon, Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Michael Bublé, and more. One of the songs on the album, “You Are My Christmas,” features her late brother, Randy Parton.

A song from the Ultimate Deluxe Edition, “A Smoky Mountain Christmas,” is already available everywhere now to listen.

The full track list, according to Music Row, is:

“Holly Jolly Christmas”

“Christmas Is” – featuring Miley Cyrus

“Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas” – Dolly Parton & Michael Bublé

“Christmas On The Square”

“Circle of Love”

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” – featuring Jimmy Fallon

“Comin’ Home For Christmas”

“Christmas Where We Are” – featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Pretty Paper” – featuring Willie Nelson

“I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus”

“You Are My Christmas” – featuring Randy Parton

“Mary, Did You Know”

Bonus Tracks:

“Three Candles”*

“The Wish Book”*

“Baby It’s Cold Outside” – Duet with Rod Stewart

“A Smoky Mountain Christmas” #

“(I’d Like To Spend) Christmas With Santa” #

“Wrapped Up In You”#

“Something Bigger Than Me” +

“Silent Night”+

*Previously Unreleased on CD & Vinyl

#Previously Unreleased

+Previously Unreleased Digitally

Dolly Parton Christmas Album and NBC Special Announced

The album had received a Grammy nomination following its 2020 release, and debuted at No. 1 on holiday charts.

Parton released “A Smoky Mountain Christmas” the other day, sharing the announcement on Twitter. She wrote: It’s the most wonderful time of the year! A Holly Dolly Christmas Ultimate Deluxe is coming October 14th, and to celebrate, I’m sharing my previously unreleased track “A Smoky Mountain Christmas” today!”

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! A Holly Dolly Christmas Ultimate Deluxe is coming October 14th, and to celebrate, I’m sharing my previously unreleased track “A Smoky Mountain Christmas” today! pic.twitter.com/IpCEBoCa93 — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) August 26, 2022

Fans couldn’t be more excited about the release. One fan replied: “I cannot wait until your Christmas Special with your family and friends new and old!!”

Another wrote: “Finally!!! I’ve waited my entire life for songs from A Smoky Mountain Christmas to be available.”

Along with the album, fans will get even more Christmas-era Dolly with an NBC special, Dolly Parton’s Magic Mountain Christmas.

According to the announcement, the special “is the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly’s desire to uplift an exhausted world’s spirits by sharing the unique ‘mountain magic’ she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas. Throughout the movie’s production numbers and rehearsal chaos, Dolly finds herself taking a private journey into her past, guided by the mysterious appearances of her personal Three Wise Mountain Men.”